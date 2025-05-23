Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Addiction quest

The Addiction quest in Oblivion Remastered kicks off when Sheogorath sends you on a journey as part of the “Understanding Madness” storyline from the Shivering Isles expansion. This quest is all about helping the Duke of Mania, Thadon, with something he needs: the Chalice of Reversal.

Here’s how to complete the Addiction quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Addiction quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Thadon in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTuber@GuidingLight)

Talk to Wide-Eye to get a location

Once Thadon tells you about the Chalice, find Wide-Eye. She’s usually near the Halcyon Conservatory or inside the throne room. Talk to her, and she’ll give you the actual information you need.

She’ll explain that the Chalice is located in Dunroot Burrow, a cave that sits to the northwest of the Palace of Mania. However, you can't just walk in. You must take a substance called Felldew to enter the place.

Find Dunroot Burrow and take Felldew to enter

Head northwest of the palace until you find Dunroot Burrow. Right outside, there’s an Elytra enemy. Defeat it and loot Felldew from its body. You have to consume this item — otherwise, the cave entrance won’t open.

Clear the dungeon and find the Chalice

Defeat Elytras in the Addiction quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTuber@GuidingLight)

Inside Dunroot Burrow, the path is straightforward. You’ll face more Elytras as you go, and each one drops more Felldew. Keep picking it up and using it to avoid the negative effects of withdrawal.

Progress deeper until you find the Sanctum of Decadence. Head inside, go up the stairs, and deal with the enemies waiting there. After that, the Chalice of Reversal will be sitting on a pedestal. Pick it up.

Return to Thadon and complete the quest

Bring the Chalice back to Thadon at the Palace of Mania. He’ll accept it and reward you by making you part of his court. That completes the Addiction quest in Oblivion Remastered.

