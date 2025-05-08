Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Through a Nightmare, Darkly quest

The Through a Nightmare, Darkly quest in Oblivion Remastered is a special type of quest as it directly tests your puzzle-solving skills and core mechanics. For the entire duration of this quest, you will not be able to take the help of your gear or magic, thereby testing your skills as a player.

This article will provide a detailed guide for the Through a Nightmare, Darkly quest.

To start the Through a Nightmare, Darkly quest in Oblivion Remastered, you first need to complete Kud-Ei’s Mages Guild recommendation quest, which requires you to get Ardaline’s staff back. After completing this, head back to Kud-Ei, interact with her, and she will ask you to help her friend, Henantier.

From here, follow Kud-Ei to Henantier’s home and talk to her twice. She will then give you the Dreamworld Amulet. Place this amulet around your neck and rest on a bed to start the quest.

The Through a Nightmare, Darkly quest contains four tasks that you need to complete. Here are the details:

Note: You can complete these tests in any order that you wish.

The Test of Resolve

Fighting the Minotaurs in the Test of Resolve (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@QuickTipshow)

You can start this through the stone-framed wooden door downstairs. As soon as you enter this test, turn around and locate the pot of loot marked "Prepare." Select any gear of your choice before moving forward. In this test, all you need to do is defeat the two minotaurs in the area.

Once the minotaurs are defeated, a staircase should open up, taking you to the Element of Resolve. Take this and return to the main room.

The Test of Perception

The path filled with traps in the Test of Perception (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@QuickTipshow)

The Test of Perception lies behind the glowing blue door located upstairs. After entering this test, take the torch from the chest in front of you as this will be your source of vision for the trap-filled path ahead.

Your journey begins with a rockfall trap. Just move slowly through this, and you should be fine until you reach the swinging axes. These are also relatively easy to cross if you time your runs properly. Remember, if you rush, you most likely fail.

Just after crossing the swinging axes, walk on the outer edge, as the rest of the path has poison traps. It is important to note that the last poison trap has to be jumped over.

You have now reached the falling cleavers. Again, take it one cleaver at a time and wait for the next one to go up before moving forward. Upon crossing the cleavers, you will reach a chamber with a floor trap. Simply jump over it.

From here, although the path forward looks clear, it is unfortunately not. There are three hidden floor traps along the way, so be careful.

If you have successfully avoided all the traps, you have then reached the Element of Perception. Take it and return to the main room.

The Test of Patience

The mysterious scroll in the Test of Patience (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@QuickTipshow)

To start the Test of Patience, enter the wooden door located upstairs. Upon entering, take the mysterious scroll from the study chest. You will be required to cross three sets of pressure plates in this test.

Here is the order in which you need to move for all three trials. Remember, the starting position has been considered as the bottom of the set.

Trial 1 : Second square from the left - One up - One left - Two up - Out

: Second square from the left - One up - One left - Two up - Out Trial 2 : Fourth square from the left - One up - Two left - Two up - One right - One up - Two right - One up - Out

: Fourth square from the left - One up - Two left - Two up - One right - One up - Two right - One up - Out Trial 3: Third square from the left - Three up - Four right - Two up - One right - Two up - Three left - One down - Four right - Two up - Out

That’s it. Now, take the Element of Patience and head back to the main room.

The Test of Courage

The Weak Potion of the Sea in the Test of Courage (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@QuickTipshow)

The Test of Courage is through the shabby wooden door on the staircase. Upon entering this area, obtain the Weak Potion of the Sea from the Breathe Chest and use it. Then dive into the pool ahead.

Swim to the back wall and head down into the hole at the bottom. Swim until you reach another Breath Chest with the same potion. Use it.

Continue diving deeper until you reach a wooden board. Interact with it to receive the Element of Courage and return to the main room.

After collecting all four Elements, talk to Henantier to return to the real world. Speak with him again to receive the Minor Tome: Respite. You will also receive a Point of Fame for completing this quest.

