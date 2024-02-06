Persona 3 Reload guide: Major differences between FES, P3P, and P3R

Persona 3 Reload is live, and several major differences between it, Persona 3 FES, and Persona 3 Portable have come to light. Each of these versions is different from the others in varying degrees of significance. From the addition of a second protagonist to changes to questions, answers, and even combat, there’s a lot to keep up with. This isn’t to judge which version of the game is better, only to highlight the differences between versions.

From minor differences, such as controlling your characters, to major difficulty adjustments, here are all the dissimilarities between Persona 3 Reload, FES, and P3P.

All the major differences between Persona 3 Reload, Persona 3 FES, and Persona 3 Portable

Where it all began: Persona 3 on PlayStation 2 (Image via Atlus)

While Persona 3 Reload is the latest version, there are major differences between the various releases. First came Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3, which emerged in 2006. Then fans received Persona 3 FES as the extended version of the original Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3, which included a new epilogue alongside other major changes. It was released in 2007 and was an improvement upon the original JRPG.

Perhaps the biggest adjustment was that FES added a playable epilogue starring Aigis - for that reason, that extra content is often called Episode Aigis. There were other changes made to gameplay, however, making growth and improvement to your character easier in little ways. Perhaps the biggest change came in Persona 3 Portable, as it contained a female protagonist that is not present in Reload.

Ultimately, this added a second full playthrough of the game. The female main character (FeMC) and the normal protagonist have different routes and experiences, as well as romantic partners. This was the biggest change to the game, and while, sadly, it’s not in P3R, fans have hope for the future.

The current release: P3R (Image via Atlus)

Below, we’ll include a table of major changes in the various earlier releases, including the Persona 3 Reload release. That version of the game has its own major changes apart from the previous releases. We’ve left out minor things, such as balance adjustments, focusing on major differences in the Persona franchise instead.

Version of P3 and features Persona 3 Persona 3 FES Persona 3 Portable Persona 3 Reload The Journey (Main Story Quest) Yes Yes Yes Yes The Answer (Playable epilogue) No Yes No Yes (with DLC) Controllable Party Members No No Yes Yes Playable secondary protagonist No Yes Yes No Hard Mode No Yes Yes Yes Beginner Mode & Maniac/Merciless Mode No No Yes Yes (Merciless) Addition of Theodore No No Yes No Desert of Doors content (Bonus fight & Margaret) No No Yes No Explore 3D environment in the city/school Yes Yes No Yes Animated cutscenes Yes Yes No Yes Online Activity Tracker/Network No No No Yes

Persona 3 Reload has quite a few other minor changes compared to the previous releases as well. There are new Persona 3 quiz answers, some enemies have new weaknesses and resistances, and there are upgrades to the gameplay.

For example, the Shuffle Time no longer chaotically spins around the screen. Players can simply pick whichever result they want and don’t have to try and guess which card has the desired result on it. Regardless of these changes and improvements, it’s still based on the original Persona 3 at its core.

