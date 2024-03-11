Players claim "solo queue ranked is awful" in Apex Legends Season 20

Season 20 saw an overhaul of the entire Apex Legends ranked system. The new rank system features increased point rewards for players who can not only decimate squads but also consistently hit the Top-5 mark every game. This news has been tremendous for players who are already stacked with their friends, allowing them to progress through the ranks with absolute ease.

However, things have not been as easy for solo queue players. An Apex Legends player, u/Mathias2392, frustrated with the new system, made a post on Reddit stating:

"This season, solo queue ranked is awful. I’ve been a multi-time diamond and master, I’ve tried playing different characters from entry fragger to support, a control legend, you name it, but it doesn’t change much."

Many others have also provided their opinions and insights into this issue. For a detailed brief on the matter, read below.

Apex Legends fans demand improved solo-queue ranked experience in future seasons

The Apex Legends Season 20 Ranked overhaul has been received with great enthusiasm by most of the community. However, the minority that has been affected by this change are the solo queue players.

The latest update not only overhauled the Rank system but further made adjustments to the matchmaking as well. While it has improved significantly compared to previous iterations of Ranked, solo-queue players still find themselves matched with unfavorable terms.

As evident from u/Willoughby0159's response to the original post, players being merely high-ranked previously seems to serve no purpose in matchmaking. A more appropriate Skill-Based Match Making (SBMM) system would help players match up with and against players of similar caliber.

Furthermore, numerous players feel that matching with pre-stacked duos is a recipe for disaster for solo players. Generally, the stacked players are mostly always communicating between themselves, leaving behind the solo player guessing their every move.

While Apex Legends is most definitely a team game, selfishly communicating with your duo is against the spirit of teamwork, and in all probability, will lose you a match. Players feel they would rather be matched with solo players when they solo queue for a ranked game.

u/Sob_Rock feels that stricter punishment should be levied against players who recklessly run through the battlefield of Apex Legends ranked. With much more to lose than a mere public match, players feel that stricter penalties for throwing games will improve the general matchmaking structure in Apex Legends Season 20.

If you're a struggling solo-ranked player yourself, u/SthenicFreeze has some great advice. Being a team-focused game, lack of communication and failure to make up appropriate team comps will lead you to play at a constant disadvantage.

Whenever you queue up for games, try communicating with your teammates and make favorable decisions. As you click with some players throughout this process, befriending them goes a long way in providing you with reliable teammates to play with in the future.

