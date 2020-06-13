Price of GTA 5 in PS4

Keep calm and keep playing GTA 5 in PS4 till PS5 hits the markets.

Here are some reasons why you would enjoy playing GTA 5 in PS4.

Play GTA 5 in PS4. Image: Flipkart.

The recent revealing of PS5, following the success of PS4, by Sony has captured the imagination of gamers and PlayStation buffs are excited about the release of a remastered version of GTA 5 which is going to hit the console in 2021. GTA Online will also be come for free for all PS5 owners.

Since 2021 is still far away, don’t deprive yourself of the GTA 5 fun and keep replaying the game in your PS4 till PS5 hits the market shelves.

Reasons to play GTA 5 in PS4

Here are a few reasons why you would enjoy playing GTA 5 in PS4:

1. PS4 helps GTA 5 reach its full potential and makes you awestruck with the open world it offers. The graphics are way better than what was offered for the players who used the previous generation consoles.

2. GTA Online gets bigger and better if you play it in PS4. The number of players increases from 16 to 30 in PS4, which makes the GTA world even more exciting to navigate.

3. If you love animals, you would love to discover various species in the open world while playing GTA 5 in PS4.

Psst - Take a dip in the ocean and hear the cry of whales! Also, beware of sharks while swimming.

4. There are various new missions that you can complete when you jump from PS3 to PS4. The completion of these missions unlocks various vehicles which make the game even more interesting.

So, after hearing all these are you itching to play GTA 5 in PS4? Wondering where to get it?

Price of GTA 5 in PS4

Price of GTA 5 in PlayStation Store.

You can buy the ‘Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition’ for Rs. 988 only from the PlayStation Store. You can also buy the ‘GTA Online: Criminal Starter Pack’ for Rs. 415 only.