Rainbow Six Siege Cup (July 2025): Schedule, how to register, and more

The Siege Cup is back, and it’s the first official community tournament running in Rainbow Six Siege X. With more players jumping back in, Ubisoft continues to refine tournament matchmaking and stability through these events. This fun and open competition gives everyone a fair chance to unlock free rewards.

Here’s everything you need to know about the July 2025 Rainbow Six Siege Cup.

Rainbow Six Siege Cup (July 5, 2025): Everything you need to know

The event's schedule has been shared the on the game's official X account. North America and LATAM will be now treated as two separate regions for a better matchmaking experience. The format remains the same as all the previous ones.

Here is the start time for all regions:

North America: July 5, 2025, at 9 PM EST

July 5, 2025, at 9 PM EST Europe & MENA: July 5, 2025, at 9 PM CEST

July 5, 2025, at 9 PM CEST LATAM: July 5, 2025, at 9 PM BRT

July 5, 2025, at 9 PM BRT Oceania (OCE): July 5, 2025, at 8 PM AEDT

July 5, 2025, at 8 PM AEDT Asia-Pacific (APAC): July 5, 2025, at 8 PM CST

How to register

The registration process has now been simplified, and everything is now done in-game. Here's how to register for the Siege Cup:

Go to the Main Menu and select Play .

and select . Find and select the Siege Cup tile.

tile. Click on the Registration button.

button. Pick your teammates for the squad.

Click on Register for Siege Cup.

Make sure all your squad members are in the party and only the Squad Leader completes the registration process. You can only play for one team. Additionally, note that the registration period starts around 30 minutes before the tournament.

Eligibility

While this is an open event, there are a few basic requirements. You need a full lobby of five players, as the tournament does not fill random players like a normal casual or ranked game. Moreover, all the players must have a Clearance Level of at least 50, which is the same requirement to play the competitive mode.

Rewards

As always, the top-performing teams can earn Competitive Coins, which can be used to unlock Competitive Packs. These packages have exclusive in-game cosmetics. The full list of rewards will be displayed in-game.

That's everything you need to know about the July 2025 edition of Siege Cup in Rainbow Six Siege X.

