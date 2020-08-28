Ranking GTA Android mobile games in order of download size

The GTA franchise has always been one of the most popular video game series in the world. Many players love the games for their gritty action sequences, complex characters and interesting storylines. Moreover, the series is known for the vast open world it offers to its players, one that has set the benchmark for many open-world games.

The rise of the mobile gaming platform in the last few years has unsurprisingly led Rockstar Games to release some of the games from the GTA series for Android and iOS devices. Out of the sixteen games in the franchise, only five can be played on smartphones.

While the whole world is ardently waiting for Rockstar Games’ next instalment in the series, fans are busy playing the online version of the latest instalment GTA 5, which got a major update earlier this month. Unfortunately, mobile gamers are deprived of the fun as GTA 5 is not available on Android and iOS platforms.

GTA Android games are successful in capturing the essence of the Rockstar titles, but they lack the great graphics and the vastness of the open world. The missions are also cut short in various places. This is due to the size of the games.

The sizes of the original video games and the Android games are very different. For example, the size of the Android version of GTA San Andreas is only 2.3 GB whereas the size of the actual video game is 4.7 GB.

GTA Android mobile games: Ranking them in order of download size

Here are the five GTA Android mobile games- available in the Google Play Store- ranked on the basis of their download size:

5. GTA Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (Image Courtesy: Rockstar Games)

Size: 0.92 GB

Advertisement

4. GTA 3

Grand Theft Auto 3 (Image Courtesy: Ocean of Games)

Size: 1.3 GB

3. GTA Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (Image Courtesy: Pinterest)

Size: 1.5 GB

2. GTA Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (Image Courtesy: Михаил Super, YouTube)

Size: 2 GB

1. GTA San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (Image Courtesy: Hazardous, YouTube)

Size: 2.6 GB