Requiem For A Scream mission walkthrough in Dying Light: The Beast

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Sep 21, 2025 20:06 GMT
This guide will help you to complete Requiem For A Scream mission in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)
This guide will help you to complete Requiem For A Scream mission in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

The Requiem For A Scream mission in Dying Light: The Beast is one of the shortest main quests in the game. However, it can still trip players up, especially when it comes to actually finding the way inside the factory. Many waste time circling around before realizing the entry point is right in front of them.

Your rewards in the Requiem For A Scream mission include the Survivor Spiked Arm Wrap, +10,000 XP, +800 Old World Money, and a co-op Lootbox if you finished alongside another player. That said, here is a guide to complete it.

How to complete Requiem For A Scream mission in Dying Light: The Beast

Reaching the factory

Kyle with Olivia (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)
Kyle with Olivia (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

The Requiem For A Scream mission kicks off after you meet Olivia in her truck. She’s parked just past a horde of zombies, so carve your way through and speak to her. Once the conversation ends, you’ll need to cross the waterway. Look for the large shipping container in front of you, as it’s the makeshift bridge to the other side.

Follow the markers to reach to the cement factory (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)
Follow the markers to reach to the cement factory (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

From there, make your way toward the cement plant. Bypass the container, then take the left path, where you can climb a platform and walkway as shown in the image. Following this route leads straight into the factory grounds. Before that, check the nearby rooms and grab the loot.

You can skip the zombies while reaching in (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)
You can skip the zombies while reaching in (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

Now, head downward until you spot a half-open metal door. That’s your way forward, but before you squeeze through, prepare for a fight.

The Matriarch encounter

Putting the Matriarch down (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)
Putting the Matriarch down (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

Interact with it to step into the boss arena. The Matriarch introduces itself with a piercing scream and then starts its hide-and-seek routine. The creature has the ability to blend with the environment, forcing you to rely on sound cues. The game points out the direction of its screams, so keep rotating the camera until the sound waves align straight ahead.

The Matriarch’s moves are easy to read but dangerous if ignored. It has a leap and a charging strike, both capable of dropping your health bar fast. Don’t dodge backwards, slip to the side instead, then counterattack immediately.

The boss tends to retreat after an exchange, often throwing down a smoke bomb before fleeing to reset its position. Staying close helps prevent it from dictating the pace.

If you have the EXPcalibur, it’s a great option for clearing the stray zombies that join the fight, but any strong melee weapon will serve. Keep a shotgun ready for when Runners show up, since they can quickly overwhelm if ignored.

The fight runs in two phases. The second doesn’t bring new attacks, but the number of Runners increases, making crowd control more important. Using higher platforms for positioning help and allowing Beast Mode to activate late in the fight makes it easier to burn through the Matriarch’s final health gauge.

Wrapping up the quest

Beats before ending the 'Requiem For A Scream' mission (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)
Beats before ending the 'Requiem For A Scream' mission (Image via Techland || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

Once the Matriarch falls, collect the sample and make your way back outside. A cutscene follows with Olivia, revealing more about her father’s ties to the Baron. From there, grab a car and drive across the map to the Exiles Cave.

Inside, talk to Lydia and Camilo to formally close out the Requiem For A Scream mission.

This concludes our walkthrough on Requiem For A Scream in Dying Light: The Beast. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

