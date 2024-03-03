Reverse 1999 Necrologist build: Skills analysis, best Psychubes, Insight Materials and teammates

The Necrologist is a 5-star Mineral Afflatus Arcanist who inflicts Mental damage upon enemies with incantation skills. The build encompasses mindblowing strategies, Psychubes, and teammates for this 5-star in Reverse 1999. Armed with DPS and support tags, Necrologist can inflict massive damage with her incantation skills while enjoying a Penetration rate.

Necrologist can dispel all Stat Up and Pos Status effects with one of her incantation skills. Her Ultimate ability provides mass buffs to all allies and applies Prayer on them.

The Prayer effect restores the HP of her teammates and prevents them from dying upon getting dealt lethal damage.

Here are the best Psychubes, teammates, and skill analyses for creating the ultimate Necrologist build in Reverse 1999.

Reverse 1999 Necrologist build: An in-depth skill analysis

Necrologist skills in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

With Necrologist in a team, Timekeepers have a dispeller, supporter, and damage dealer. Let’s look at her skills and how to use her kit in Reverse 1999:

Timely Farewell (Basic): This basic incantation skill attacks a single target, dealing 160%/240%/400% damage with one/two/three-star level cards. It also grants a constant 30% Penetration rate with all level cards.

By the Coffin (Basic): This basic incantation skill, By the Coffin, inflicts 200%/250%/450% damage with one/two/three-star level cards. Additionally, she dispels all Stats Up and Pos Status from enemies with two and three-star level cards.

Whispers of the Deceased (Ultimate): This is Necrologist’s Ultimate skill that provides mass buffs to all allies by applying the Prayer status effect and boosting their damage-dealing ability by 30% for three rounds. If an ally has Prayer in effect priorly, they are able to restore HP equal to 100% of her attack. The Prayer status effect keeps allies from dying by lethal damage. Instead, they recover HP equal to 100% of Necrologist’s attack.

Although her basic incantation skill, Timely Farewell, enjoys a Penetration rate, it deals no significant damage. While By the Coffin incantation skill dispels Stats Up and Pos Status, Timekeepers must upgrade the card to two or three levels. That said, the Mineral Afflatus Arcanist, Necrologist’s Whispers of the Deceased, is the best skill in her kit. It keeps allies from dying and restores their HP.

The Ultimate ability of Necrologist grants beneficial buffs, which makes it necessary for Timekeepers to strategically plan their attacks to use it frequently, leading to a depletion of AP (Action Points). Because Necrologist is an incredibly AP-greedy Support, it works well in combination with only a few Arcanists who can produce Moxies, such as A Knight and Centurion.

Collecting Portrays is beneficial for the best Necrologist build since her Ultimate can increase the damage dealt buff by 40% at P1 and 50% at P5. At P2, her Penetration rate from Timely Farewell increases to 40% and By the Coffin’s damage increases to 500% at P4.

Here is the recommended Reverse 1999 Psychubes, teammates, and Insight materials guide for the best Necrologist build.

Recommended Psychubes for the best Necrologist build in Reverse 1999

Recommended Psychubes for the best Necrologist build. (Image via Bluepoch)

Below are the best Reverse 1999 Pscyhubes for Necrologist build:

Her Second Life: The 6-star Psychube, Her Second Life, grants 10% attack at level 60. Additionally, she offers HP equal to 64% of her attack to all allies at Amplification level 5.

His Bounden Duty: At level 60, this 6-star Psychube grants Necrologist a 12% damage bonus. At Amplification level 5, Necrologist restores HP equal to 120% of her attack for every enemy defeated.

Brave New World: This Psychube grants an 18% boost to Necrologist’s Ultimate at level 60. After she casts Ultimate, the following incantation gets a 40% boost at Amplification level 5.

Laughter and Laughter: This Psychube grants 10% Damage reduction to Necrologist at level 60. At Amplification level 5, it grants 3% Healing Done that can stack up to 8 times.

Her Second Life Psychube might be the most suitable option for the best Necrologist build. It increases her attack ability and grants extra healing after casting an Ultimate. The best 5-star Psychube for this support character is Laughter and Laughter because it reduces the damage Necrologist takes and increases her healing ability.

Reverse 1999 Necrologist build: Insight materials guide

Necrologist at Insight II in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Necrologist’s Inheritance, Black Iris, unlocks after upgrading her to Insight I. Here are the required materials to upgrade her Insight levels and their effects:

Insight I: Necrologist enters Prayer upon entering the battle (can trigger only once).

Required Materials:

12000 Sharpodonty

6 Pages of Mineral Wealth

5 Silver Ore

4 Spell of Fortune

Insight II: Necrologist’s damage-dealing ability gets a 5% boost upon entering the battle.

Required Materials:

30000 Sharpodonty

8 Scroll of Mineral Wealth

3 Solidus

2 Biting Box

Insight III: If enemies dispel the Prayer status effect from allies, they recover HP equal to 50% of Necrologist’s attacks.

Required Materials:

120000 Sharpodonty

12 Tome of Mineral Wealth

5 Incorrupt Monkeypaw

2 Mistilteinn

Upgrading Necrologist’s Insight is worthy because it grants the Prayer status effect without using Ultimate at level I and recovers HP if enemies dispel it.

Reverse 1999 Necrologist build: Best teammates

A Knight is one of the best teammates for Necrologist in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

While teaming up with Necrologist, it’s best to use Reverse 1999 Arcanists that can generate Moxie. Since Necrologist can heal and provide excellent support, Timekeepers need a great DPS and Debuffer or buffer. A sub-DPS would also be a fantastic addition for more aggressive gameplay.

The main DPS, like the Intelligence Afflatus A Knight, Star Afflatus Regulus, and Beast Afflatus Centurion, pair well with Necrologist. Eagle and Lilya can also be the main DPS in a team with Necrologist. Timekeepers can use the Plant Afflatus An-an Lee, Star Afflatus Voyager, and Intelligence Afflatus Door for support.

That concludes our best Necrologist build.