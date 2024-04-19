Reverse 1999 Ulu build guide: Skills, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teams

A robust Ulu build in Reverse 1999 requires upgrading this Support Arcanist to Insight I. Her Inheritance, Fire Worship, allows her to heal other allies at the Insight level. Ulu has Support, DPS, and Burn tags and specializes in dealing with mental damage to enemies. Her incantation skills can inflict Burn, mass buff allies, and debuff enemies while dealing damage.

Ulu debuted in the Reverse 1999 Version 1.5 Phase One update alongside Spathodea. Timekeepers can pull her on The Chirps of Flame banner, which is live till May 9, 2024.

Below are the recommended Psychubes and teammates, Insight Materials, and skills introduction for the best Ulu build.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Reverse 1999 Ulu build guide: An in-depth skills introduction

Timekeepers must max out her Insight upgrades for a robust Ulu build. (Image via Bluepoch)

Ulu mass buffs allies with Ultimate, Indomitable Fire, Scorching Heart, deals damage to a single target with Opening Ceremony, and debuffs enemies with Beating Heart basic incantation skill. Below is an in-depth skill introduction of this Mineral-type Arcanist in Reverse 1999:

Opening Ceremony (basic): Ulu attacks one target, dealing 160%/240%/400% damage with one/two/three-star rank cards. Additionally, it gains a 25%/30%/35% Penetration rate with one/two/three-star rank cards if the target is under Burn status.

Beating Heart (basic): Beating Heart debuffs enemies by inflicting 1/2/3 stacks of Burn with one/two/three-star rank cards. Additionally, it deals 120%/180%/300% damage with one/two/three-star rank cards.

Burn: It reduces the healing amount enemies take by 15% (this effect is unstackable). At the end of a round, the enemy takes Genesis damage equal to 4% of Ulu’s attack (This effect is stackable up to 30 times. The multiple stacks of Burn status effects are regarded as one Neg status, and 50% of the stacks get removed after the effect triggers.)

Indomitable Fire, Scorching Heart (Ultimate): Ulu’s Ultimate buffs all allies, increasing their damage-dealing ability by 15% and reducing the damage they take by the same percentage for three rounds. The damage-dealing ability doubles if enemies have 15 or more stacks of Burn.

Ulu’s kit is built to support Spathodea in Reverse 1999 in a team during the battle. She helps Spathodea by inflicting the Burn status effects on enemies and allowing the Arcanist to deal more damage by buffing her with Indomitable Fire, Scorching Heart skill.

For an optimum Ulu build, upgrading her to Insight I is excellent because it grants her the ability to heal all her allies.

Reverse 1999 Ulu build guide: Best Psychubes

Recommended Psychubes for the best Ulu build. (Image via Bluepoch)

Below is the list of all recommended Reverse 1999 Psychubes for Ulu:

Her Second Life: The 6-star Psychube, Her Second Life, enables Ulu to heal all her allies. At Amplification level 5, all allies get HP equal to 64% of Ulu’s attack. Ulu’s attack also increases by 10% when Her Second Life gets upgraded to level 60.

That Inquisitive Dear: That Inquisitive Dear Psychube boosts the Ulu’s healing power by 18% at the highest level, 60. At Amplification level 5, it allows Ulu to heal the ally with the lowest HP after she casts a debuff skill (triggers only once per round).

Laughter and Laughter: Laughter and Laughter is a 5-star Psychube that boosts Ulu's healing ability by 3% (can stack up to eight times) at Amplification level 5.

Her Second Life Psychube is the best one for Ulu because it heals all allies. After upgrading her to Insight I, this ability will grant her more healing power.

Reverse 1999 Ulu build guide: Insight Materials

Ulu at Insight II. (Image via Bluepoch)

You unlock Ulu’s Inheritance, Fire Worship, after upgrading her to Insight I because it makes her a healer in Reverse 1999 and can help allies recover their lost HP every round. Below are the Inheritance’s effects at each level and the required materials:

Insight I: When Ulu attacks enemies in Burn status, all allies recover 8% of their lost HP. This effect triggers only once per round.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty × 12000

Page of Mineral Wealth × 6

Magnesia Crystal × 4

Rough Silver Ingot × 4

Insight II: When Ulu enters the battle, the damage she receives reduces by 8%.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty × 30000

Scroll of Mineral Wealth × 8

Esoteric Bones × 4

Prophetic Bird × 3

Insight III: Ulu inflicts three stacks of Burn on all enemies at the beginning of the round.

Required Materials:

Sharpodonty × 120000

Tome of Mineral Wealth × 12

Platinum Ouija × 4

Golden Fleece × 2

Reverse 1999 Ulu build guide: Best teammates

Ulu works excellently in a burn-oriented team and Spothadea is the best teammate for her. (Image via Bluepoch)

Ulu can support Spathodea excellently; she won’t perform well with any other Arcanists. Her ability to inflict Burn will help Spathodea nuke enemies. She lacks impressive skills to support allies who can’t take advantage of the Burn status effect. Spathodea takes the role of a DPS character in Reverse 1999 team with Ulu as a support.

Check out our other Reverse 1999 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback