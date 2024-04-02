Rise of the Ronin Taka Murayama bond guide

Taka Murayama is a strong romance option in Rise of the Ronin that you should try to establish a bond with. She’s a clever, amusing geisha whom you encounter after arriving in Yokohama during the early stages of the game. There are many unique and memorable characters in the game, but Taka Murayama is among the most compelling ones.

To create a bond with Taka, fighting together during any mission or a bounty program is not an option. Instead, you need to focus on exchanging gifts, communicating, and sharing bonding missions with her. If you succeed, she will reward you with rare equipment and additional points of charm.

This guide explains how you can form a bond with Taka Murayama in the game.

Taka Murayama in Rise of the Ronin: Location

Taka can be found in Miyozaki and the Yoshiwara Pleasure District. (Image via Team Ninja)

Taka Murayama can be found in the Pleasure District of Rise of the Ronin. Specifically, she lives in both the Miyozaki Pleasure District and the Yoshiwara Pleasure District, located in Yokohama and Edo, respectively. You will find her ensconced within one of the backrooms at each locale.

Once you have arrived in Yokohama and had a conversation with Ryoma Sakamoto in Rise of the Ronin, you will meet Taka Murayama. The mission called "Follow Your Blade Twin" will then start.

You can also lure Taka into visiting your longhouse by changing its looks with the help of the Remodel menu. There, put up a spiral umbrella and a vibrant jar on the display shelf.

Taka Murayama bond in Rise of the Ronin: Best tips and tricks

Complete bond missions to increase the bond level with Taka Murayama. (Image via Team Ninja)

Gifts for Taka Murayama

Taka Murayama is greatly fascinated by geisha and photography. Therefore, it is a good idea to gift her a Japanese photo album, face powder and brush, and Knot of Destiny. These items can help strengthen the bond between you two.

Bond missions

You can complete two bond missions to increase your Rise of the Ronin bond level with Taka Murayama. These missions will give you further details about her personality and background.

Here are two bond missions available for Taka:

Encroaching Shadows (in Yokohama) A Light In The Darkness (in Edo)

Veiled Vow

To further develop an intimate connection with Taka Murayama, you can make a Veiled Vow after her Favor gauge is filled. You can obtain new content with her after forming a Veiled Vow.

Moreover, she will offer you items periodically. Selecting a Veiled Vow as your pledge can give you a boost to your bond level with Taka.

Taka Murayama bond in Rise of the Ronin: Rewards

There are four levels for the Taka Murayama bond. After you boost your bond level with her by doing all the necessary acts, you can get the following rewards:

Acquainted: No rewards Friendly: Charm skill points +1, Female Noh Mask, Formal Kimono Inseparable: Elegant Turn (Gesture), Courtesan’s Hairpin Fated: Charm skill points +1

Taka Murayama is a pretty helpful character in the game, and you should be friends with her if you want to improve your charm.

