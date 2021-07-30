Roblox codes for Brookhaven (July 2021)

Like most Roblox games, Brookhaven has codes that players can redeem for free content. However, this is not the usual content that they would expect elsewhere in Roblox.

What separates Brookhaven codes from other Roblox games is the free content provided to the player. Usually, codes will provide specific items that can be used in the game, or Robux can be farmed to purchase further items. Either way, useful items are typically given to the player. In Brookhaven, though, the codes aren't tangible items.

Rather, they are all codes that give unlock popular music to listen to while in game. The codes don't appear to expire, but anyone who wants to ensure they claim the music should do it as soon as possible to be on the safe side.

Roblox Brookhaven music codes:

1321038120: Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes

5315279926: Tones and I - Bad Child

1725273277: Frank Ocean - Chanel

6403599974: Kali Uchis - Telepatia

1894066752: BTS - Fake Love

6606223785: Dua Lipa - Levitating

5937000690: Chikatto - Chika Chika

249672730: Illijah - On My Way

748726200: Casi - No Limit

6177409271: Kim Dracula - Paparazzi (Lady Gaga cover)

521116871: Doja Cat - Say So

186317099: 2Pac - Life Goes On

5253604010: Oh No - Capone

5760198930: Clairo - Sofia

5595658625: Royal & the Serpent - Overwhelmed

225150067: Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga

6159978466: Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me

5145539495: Tina Turner - What’s Love Got to Do with It

6463211475: Tesher - Jalebi Baby

Redeeming Roblox codes in Brookhaven is fairly simple, but the process can be different to other Roblox games.

How to redeem the music codes in Roblox Brookhaven

In order to redeem the codes and listen to the vast list of songs, players first need to start up Brookhaven itself. The codes must be redeemed while in the game.

Once the players are loaded in, the next step is to click on the speaker icon located at the top of the screen in Brookhaven. In this menu, there will be an option to "buy now" and codes can be entered into a bar labeled Roblox ID numbers.

In this bar, players should simply enter any of the music codes that are listed above. They will each work as technical purchases or codes like any other Roblox game, but the music additions are free for anyone playing in Brookhaven.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul