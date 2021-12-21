Roblox Military Tycoon Codes (December 2021)

To start off strong in Roblox Military Tycoon, the game offers a range of redeem codes from time to time that you can use to get a head-start.

Codes are an excellent method for collecting free rewards. These can be redeemed for in-game currency, free items, or even cosmetic gear. These codes don’t stay active forever and aside from expiring, they can only be used once. So, if you’re a huge fan of Military Tycoon or a new player, here’s every Military Tycoon code available right now.

All working Roblox Military Tycoon codes for the month of December 2021

Hand in Credits for cosmetic gun skins (Image via Roblox)

For the month of December 2021, there are only a handful of Roblox codes for Military Tycoon. Use them as soon as possible before they expire. The codes are as follows:

WorldWar : Redeems for 1,000 Credits

: Redeems for 1,000 Credits ARTILLERY : Redeems for 50,000 Credits

: Redeems for 50,000 Credits Halloween : Redeems for 30,000 Credits

: Redeems for 30,000 Credits CREDITS: Redeems for 10,000 Credits

Although an admittedly small list this time around, the amount of Credits awarded are significantly higher than normal. These can be used to redeem cosmetics for weapons. There’s also enough money on offer to buy several of the highest tier loot boxes. In addition to the codes, if you join Infinity Interactive’s Roblox group, you can also collect a free MP9 and the ability to auto-collect money in-game.

How to redeem Roblox Military Tycoon codes

The in-game codes menu (Image via Roblox)

The process of redeeming codes for Military Tycoon is done in-game. After you’ve logged into Roblox and launched Military Tycoon, follow these steps to redeem the codes:

Step 1 : On the right-hand side, you’ll see four buttons. Select the checkmark icon.

: On the right-hand side, you’ll see four buttons. Select the checkmark icon. Step 2 : Type in a valid Military Tycoon code. They are not case-sensitive.

: Type in a valid Military Tycoon code. They are not case-sensitive. Step 3: Select Redeem to receive your rewards.

What is Roblox Military Tycoon?

Improving the base in Military Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Military Tycoon is all about weapons and armies. Players pick from a long list of countries to represent them on the battlefield. Raise an army, build a base, and take control of the map. The more successful your reign is, the more money you make and the more powerful you get.

Edited by Danyal Arabi