Another Honkai Star Rail character is available in Honkai Nexus Anima, as per leak

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 16, 2025 08:02 GMT
We take a look at the Honkai Nexus Anima leak about Argenti (Image via HoYoverse)
We take a look at the Honkai Nexus Anima leak about Argenti (Image via HoYoverse)

While the Honkai Nexus Anima closed beta test is about to commence, a leak from @Ubatcha1 suggests another character from Honkai Star Rail, Argent, will likely appear in this title. Blade, a playable unit from Star Rail, is already in Nexus Anima, and HoYoverse might add another one.

This article discusses the leak regarding another character from Honkai Star Rail potentially getting featured in Nexus Anima.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change without prior notice. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Another Honkai Star Rail character, Argenti, is expected to be playable in Honkai Nexus Anima

As mentioned, trustworthy leaker @Ubatcha1's X post claims Argenti, the limited-time 5-star unit from Honkai Star Rail, might be featured in Honkai Nexus Anima.

Most fans don't seem surprised, as the upcoming title already has Blade. Additionally, Kiana, a character from Honkai Impact 3rd, can be seen in Nexus Anima’s playable unit section.

This means the developers might add more characters in Honkai Nexus Anima from both titles in the future. Other Stellaron Hunters members, like Firefly, have a decent chance of getting introduced as playable. Argenti's supposedly being featured can leave a decent number of players happy, as he hasn’t played a major role in HSR’s lore.

Also read: HNA: Aspects and traits of Animas revealed so far

For more articles and updates regarding Honkai Nexus Anima or other HoYoverse titles, check the following section out:

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Edited by Angad Sharma
