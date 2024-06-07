Genshin Impact 4.8 may bring back a limited-edition Wind glider skin, suggests leaks

The recent Genshin Impact leaks from a reliable leaker known as hxg_diluc has surfaced, and they point toward a potential chance of receiving a new Wind Glider skin in the game. This has got many people in the community quite excited as the last Wind Glider skin was introduced in Fontaine as part of the Reputation System rewards.

This article will go over the latest leaks surrounding the limited-edition Wind Glider skin.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Possible Genshin Impact x KFC-themed wind glider skin spotted in 4.8 Beta

Recent Genshin Impact leaks potentially hit at the return of the game collabing with KFC again. This means that the KFC-themed Wind Glider "Wings of Feasting" could return for a limited duration until the collaboration ends. There is also a possibility that it can be a completely new Wind Glider.

The KFC-themed Wind Glider was previously available by participating in the Adventurer's Guild on Twitch event. It could be possible that this might be the method to obtain the newly leaked Wind Glider skin in Version 4.8 too.

The leaked Wing Glider was found in the Closed Beta Test of Version 4.8. The previous time HoYoverse collaborated with KFC saw the "Wings of Feasting" don the red and white colors symbolizing the color scheme of KFC. While it was exclusive to China in Version 1.4, the Version 2.3 update saw this Wind Glider go global and allow all players to obtain it within a limited duration

It is worth noting that the "Wings of Feasting" Wind Glider was met with criticism when it was launched globally as players outside China had to subscribe to content creators they never watched to get redemption codes for the skin. On the contrary, players in China simply had to buy KFC meals for a redeem code.

That said, those who missed out on Version 2.3 or started the game after this version could have a chance at acquiring a KFC-themed Wind Glider. Since there hasn't been a single Wind Glider since Version 4.0, this could be a good chance for players seeking to expand their Wind Glider collection.

