Honkai Star Rail leak hints at movie production by popular anime studio

While players are excited over the release of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 update, a recent leak on Telegram by a reliable source, Galaxy_Leaks, indicates that an HSR movie could be released in the future. Since the developers usually post short animations typically related to new 5-star characters, it will be interesting to see what they prepare for Trailblazers this time around.This article explores the leak regarding a reported Honkai Star Rail movie by a popular anime studio.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change without prior notice. Hence, readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.Recent leaks suggest a popular anime studio, MAPPA, is supposedly making a Honkai Star Rail movieAnimated Movie in the Works Via Galaxy leaks byu/Funny_Bag_9245 inHonkaiStarRail_leaksAs mentioned, a leak from a trustworthy source, Galaxy_Leaks, suggests that MAPPA, the popular anime studio, is supposedly producing a Honkai Star Rail movie. Besides that, not much information is available online. Hence, fans must wait for further leaks/updates about a potential movie, or for the developers, HoYoverse, to announce it officially.Since MAPPA, a major anime studio, is reportedly behind the making of the film, the animation is expected to be top-notch, similar to their popular releases Attack on Titan (Season 4), Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Vinland Saga (Season 2).After the leak surfaced online, fans of the game have been excited since they've never received a full-fledged movie on HSR. If true, based on estimates, one can expect the film to be roughly 90 minutes long, since most animated movies are of the same duration.Also read: Best teams for Honkai: Star Rail 3.4 Memory of Chaos