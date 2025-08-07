  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Honkai Star Rail leak hints at movie production by popular anime studio

Honkai Star Rail leak hints at movie production by popular anime studio

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 07, 2025 07:30 GMT
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail leak about upcoming animated movie (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
This article explores a Honkai Star Rail leak about a possible upcoming animated film (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

While players are excited over the release of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 update, a recent leak on Telegram by a reliable source, Galaxy_Leaks, indicates that an HSR movie could be released in the future. Since the developers usually post short animations typically related to new 5-star characters, it will be interesting to see what they prepare for Trailblazers this time around.

Ad

This article explores the leak regarding a reported Honkai Star Rail movie by a popular anime studio.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change without prior notice. Hence, readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Recent leaks suggest a popular anime studio, MAPPA, is supposedly making a Honkai Star Rail movie

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned, a leak from a trustworthy source, Galaxy_Leaks, suggests that MAPPA, the popular anime studio, is supposedly producing a Honkai Star Rail movie. Besides that, not much information is available online. Hence, fans must wait for further leaks/updates about a potential movie, or for the developers, HoYoverse, to announce it officially.

Since MAPPA, a major anime studio, is reportedly behind the making of the film, the animation is expected to be top-notch, similar to their popular releases Attack on Titan (Season 4), Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Vinland Saga (Season 2).

Ad

After the leak surfaced online, fans of the game have been excited since they've never received a full-fledged movie on HSR. If true, based on estimates, one can expect the film to be roughly 90 minutes long, since most animated movies are of the same duration.

Also read: Best teams for Honkai: Star Rail 3.4 Memory of Chaos

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications