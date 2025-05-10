Honkai Star Rail leaks drop details about Dan Heng's new form

While players wait for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.3’s release, some information regarding Dan Heng’s new form surfaced online. This particular leak comes courtesy of one of the trustworthy leakers, Luna. Although the unit’s expected release window is still far, this disclosed information hyped the Trailblazers up.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the new Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding Dan Heng SP.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Reliable leaker details Dan Heng SP’s kit in recent Honkai Star Rail leaks

As mentioned previously, a reliable leaker, Luna, hinted at what Dan Heng SP’s kit might function when the character debuts in Honkai Star Rail. According to the information disclosed by Luna, Dan Heng’s new form will supposedly utilize the Physical Element.

The leaker also stated that this upcoming character’s Path is expected to be Preservation. As it has been a while since the last Preservation unit debuted, players are quite excited to see what he will be capable of doing.

Besides that, Dan Heng SP will supposedly be able to grant shields to his team members and summon a dragon. Since his Path isn’t Remembrance, Dan Heng’s new form being able to summon is quite usual.

According to another post, which also comes courtesy of Luna, it hints that Dan Heng SP can buff his allies, which allows them to summon the dragon. Depending on which teammate summoned the creature, it will be counted as that character’s summon, instead of Dan Heng’s. This allows players to utilize the summon buffers/support units/gear on any character.

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

