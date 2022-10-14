Sea of Thieves The Herald of the Flame Adventure guide: How to complete all deeds

Ahoy, ye landlubbers, there be a new adventure in Sea of Thieves called The Herald of the Flame! Like others before this, players will stand a chance to find glory, infamy, and above all, some booty! Pirate talk aside, the latest adventure, The Herald of the Flame, is the eighth one in-game.

It follows the prophecy behind Time of Resurrection at the hands of the Herald of the Flame and Belle's attempts to uncover the truth behind it. Ole Stitcher Jim also returns after his involvement during the Heart of Fire Tall Tale. But without murmuring another word, it's time to get down to business and seek fortune in the latest adventure in Sea of Thieves. Arr!

The Herald of the Flame: A Sea of Thieves adventure - How to complete, rewards, and more

As with most adventures, players will have to complete deeds to uncover the story and see where things go. That said, here's what has to be done to get the ship moving:

Step 1: Meet Belle at Liar's Backbone

Get started by talking to Belle (Image via YouTube/Syrekx)

To start, players will have to talk to Belle on Liar's Backbone. She can be found inside Stitcher Jim's old hideout. Interact with her to progress along with the storyline.

After a bit of friendly banter, Belle reveals an ancient prophecy foretelling the rise of an Ashen Lord named the Herald of the Flame and Flameheart’s resurrection. According to her, Stitcher Jim himself is the Herald.

However, to verify the facts, players will have to make their way to The Devil's Thirst and talk to Sir Arthur Pendragon. Belle sent him ahead to scout things out and help with the adventure.

Step 2: Receive an Enchanted Lantern from Sir Arthur Pendragon and find visions/Reaper Scouts

Wonder how many Enchanter Lanterns are there in Sea of Thieves (Image via YouTube/Syrekx)

After talking to Pendragon and with Stitcher Jim nowhere to be found, he will hand over an Enchanted Lantern to help reveal visions of the past. Using this item, players can look for visions as well as Reaper Scouts.

After equipping the Enchanted Lantern, players have to turn around and walk towards the tip of the north beach. The first vision of Stitcher Jim carrying the cursed Chest of Rage will appear there.

Carrying chests is part and parcel of the Sea of Thieves experience (Image via YouTube/Syrekx)

After Stitcher Jim finishes speaking, Sir Arthur Pendragon mentions that this is just the start of Jim’s trial. Players must walk south along the western shoreline from where the first vision occurred.

Roughly halfway down the island, they'll run into another vision of Stitcher Jim crying out in pain from his injured arm. From where this vision occurred, players will have to walk along the volcano's base in the southeast direction.

That hand is not going to be healing anytime soon (Image via YouTube/Syrekx)

Here they will find the third vision of Stitcher Jim preparing his rowboat. Pendragon will appear again and mention that Stitcher Jim’s destination seems to be Ashen Reaches.

After speaking with him, players will be given an "X" mark-the-spot map for Ashen Reaches. However, before leaving, players should turn around and find another Reaper Scout watching them from a nearby rock. As before, use the Enchanted Lantern to find it.

The good ole trusty rowboat in Sea of Thieves never fails to be useful (Image via YouTube/Syrekx)

Step 3: Find the Sun Vault Totem Key, enter the vault, and solve the puzzle to gain a clue

That's an odd-looking key (Image via YouTube/Syrekx)

After reaching Ashen Reaches, players need to use the map to find the key. Once dug up, look for a tunnel while on the island's western beach and enter. Once inside, look for a lock-like relic where the key must be placed. Insert the key to unlock the vault. Before going in, use the Enchanted Lantern and find another Reaper Scout.

Once inside the vault, look at the vision and then talk to Pendragon when he appears. Next, look for symbols carved into the wall to decipher the clues. Remember to read the journal next to the altar, as it provides a major clue. What would Sea of Thieves be without puzzles, eh?

Journals are filled to the brim with lore in Sea of Thieves (Image via YouTube/Syrekx)

Next up, solve the puzzle by rotating the blocks and wait for the stone door in front of the altar to lower itself. Read Jim Stitcher's Journal Note to reveal where to go next. When ready, leave the vault and head back to the ship.

Step 4: Follow Jim Stitcher's trail and talk to Belle

Crawling to the beachhead ... classic Sea of Thieves stuff (Image via YouTube/Syrekx)

The note reveals that he went to the southern beach of Flintlock Peninsula to open Flameheart’s tomb (who would have guessed it, right?). Upon getting off the ship, use the Enchanted Lantern and look for a vision south of the white flag.

Once complete, Pendragon will appear again and ask players to venture into Flameheart’s tomb in the caves to the North. Keep walking until the monstrous skull comes into sight. Use the Enchanted Lantern again to reveal another vision.

There's always something to drink in Sea of Thieves (Image via YouTube/Syrekx)

Next, speak to Pendragon, enter the tomb, and witness the final vision of The Herald of the Flame adventure. After the vision ends, speak to Pendragon, read the second journal, and head back to talk to Belle.

Step 5: Facing and defeating The Herald of the Flame

After talking to Belle, choose the "Continue Adventure" option, and an Ashen Winds Vortex will appear in the east over Molten Sands Fortress. Board the ship and set sail; it's time to defeat The Herald of the Flame.

While The Herald is no different from other Ashen Lords, he can be challenging when faced in combat. During phase two of the battle, he will summon hordes of Phantom Reapers to fight by his side. Nevertheless, that's nothing a few bullets and sword swings can't solve.

Ashen Lords are a nuisance in Sea of Thieves (Image via YouTube/Syrekx)

After defeating him, proceed to the tunnel and head into the vault to speak to Pendragon. Find and read the final journal entry. Once completed, return to Belle and inform her that The Herald of the Flame has been quenched. With that done, the adventure is now complete.

Upon completion of Sea of Thieves: The Herald of the Flame adventure, players will receive Stitcher's Stitches, a jacket cosmetic, and a Quencher of the Flame title.

The Herald of the Flame: A Sea of Thieves Adventure will be available until October 27, 2022.

