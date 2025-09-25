Secret Box puzzle in Silent Hill F: How to complete easily?

The Secret Box puzzle in Silent Hill F can be one of the most frustrating challenges that you will encounter. You will have to piece together the clues from Rinko's letters to understand how to unlock it to escape the classroom. Similar to the other puzzles in the game, this one will also have different answers based on the difficulty level at which you are playing.

Let's take a look at how to solve the Secret Box puzzle in Silent Hill F.

How to solve the Secret Box puzzle in Silent Hill F?

While exploring the middle school of Ebisugaoka, Hinako will find herself trapped inside one of the many classrooms. To escape this, you will need to use your wits and decode each section by using the clues written in Rinko's letters. Let's take a look at the Secret Box puzzle in Silent Hill F and how to solve it.

The Secret Box puzzle (Image via Konami)

Story

Clue 1

The clue for the first stage can be found in Rinko's letters, which mention a Sweet and Tart fruit on a cake. The symbols you are looking for are the fruit and cake-shaped patterns. Once you get all of them, press the interact button.

Clue 2

The second clue for the box puzzle in Silent Hill F will mention journals. Find all of the patterns that resemble books. Press the interact button when you have them to unlock the third clue.

Clue 3

The third clue is Sakura in Full Bloom. Select the tile that has Sakura tree branches, and you will complete the puzzle.

Hard

The Hard difficulty will follow the same pattern, but you will have to move the brown tiles this time around. Select the same options, fruits for the first round, books for the second, and Sakura Tree branches for the third one.

Lost in the Fog

The Lost in the Fog difficulty in Silent Hill F will also have the same clues, but you will have to flip both the brown and the white tiles for this. Once you answer all of them correctly, you will receive the key from the Secret Box.

Completing the Secret Box puzzle in Silent Hill F will reward you with the Second Floor Classroom Key that you can use to get out of the area.

