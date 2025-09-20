  • home icon
  • Sentinel sniper in Apex Legends gets temporarily removed, here's why

Sentinel sniper in Apex Legends gets temporarily removed, here's why

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 20, 2025 04:30 GMT
sentinel sniper removed from apex legends
Sentinel sniper rifle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Sentinel sniper in Apex Legends has been temporarily removed from the game on September 19/20, 2025. This was done in response to a game-breaking bug that had surfaced within the title. Respawn Entertainment wasted no time in quickly addressing the problem by temporarily vaulting the weapon and removing it from all playlists in the game.

In this article, we will explore everything we know about the new bug associated with the Sentinel sniper in Apex Legends. Read below to know more.

Why was the Sentinel sniper in Apex Legends temporarily removed?

As we stated above, the weapon has been temporarily vaulted because of a game-breaking bug that has been discovered by numerous players in the game. According to player testimonies, once a person picks up the sniper rifle in-game, they lose the ability to shoot, aim down sight, or even run properly. All three elements are significantly hindered, preventing players from playing the game.

Some players have stated that dropping the weapon and picking it back up can sometimes fix this issue. Others have stated that reloading it once can potentially fix this issue. However, as is evident, there is no proper fix for the problem, and the steps taken by the developers feel adequate to tackle the ongoing issue.

Read more: All Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2

Numerous players reported this bug in-game, and some took to social media websites, like X and Reddit, to showcase the issue. Respawn and EA were quick to notice it and have, for the time being, removed the weapon from the game. According to their statement, a hotfix patch will be released in the upcoming weeks, allowing players to update their game and bypass the issue.

That's everything that you need to know about the removal of the Sentinel sniper in Apex Legends. For more related news and guides, check out:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Edited by Jay Sarma
