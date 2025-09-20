Sentinel sniper in Apex Legends gets temporarily removed, here's why

The Sentinel sniper in Apex Legends has been temporarily removed from the game on September 19/20, 2025. This was done in response to a game-breaking bug that had surfaced within the title. Respawn Entertainment wasted no time in quickly addressing the problem by temporarily vaulting the weapon and removing it from all playlists in the game.In this article, we will explore everything we know about the new bug associated with the Sentinel sniper in Apex Legends. Read below to know more. Why was the Sentinel sniper in Apex Legends temporarily removed?As we stated above, the weapon has been temporarily vaulted because of a game-breaking bug that has been discovered by numerous players in the game. According to player testimonies, once a person picks up the sniper rifle in-game, they lose the ability to shoot, aim down sight, or even run properly. All three elements are significantly hindered, preventing players from playing the game.Some players have stated that dropping the weapon and picking it back up can sometimes fix this issue. Others have stated that reloading it once can potentially fix this issue. However, as is evident, there is no proper fix for the problem, and the steps taken by the developers feel adequate to tackle the ongoing issue. Read more: All Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2Numerous players reported this bug in-game, and some took to social media websites, like X and Reddit, to showcase the issue. Respawn and EA were quick to notice it and have, for the time being, removed the weapon from the game. According to their statement, a hotfix patch will be released in the upcoming weeks, allowing players to update their game and bypass the issue. The Sentinel is bugged byu/Advanced-Issue5331 inapexlegendsThat's everything that you need to know about the removal of the Sentinel sniper in Apex Legends. For more related news and guides, check out:Apex Legends Wild Iron Event patch notes: Wildcard Wild Iron, New event items, balance updates, and moreApex Legends Wildcard will reportedly feature Dual Katanas weaponApex Legends Wild Iron event: New Wildcards, Reward Shop, and moreAll weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 26 Split 2When does Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 end?