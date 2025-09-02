Silver Wolf E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

Silver Wolf, one of the recently buffed 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail, has received her rerun banner in the second half of the game's 3.5 version. As a result, many players are wondering whether they should roll for her signature Light Cone or her Eidolons in order to boost her combat effectiveness. Since both options require a substantial number of Special Passes, Trailblazers may be deliberating over which offers the best value without exhausting all their Stellar Jades.

Silver Wolf’s E1 is the better choice than her S1 during the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5. Here's why this Stellaron Hunter’s first Eidolon is worth getting.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.

Exploring why you should get Silver Wolf’s E1 in Honkai Star Rail

Silver Wolf's E1 in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Here's what Silver Wolf’s first Eidolon does in Honkai Star Rail:

“After using Ultimate to attack an enemy target, Silver Wolf regenerates 7 Energy for every debuff on the target. This effect can trigger up to 5 times in each use of Ultimate.”

The primary reason we recommend pulling Silver Wolf’s E1 is that her signature weapon isn’t as effective as other available options in the game. While her E1 didn’t receive major changes during her recent buff, it remains a powerful upgrade that improves her utility.

Silver Wolf’s first Eidolon can regenerate a significant amount of Energy when she attacks an enemy with her Ultimate ability. However, there's a catch. This effect only triggers if the target is afflicted by a debuff. The more debuffs they have, the more Energy this Stellaron Hunter can recover.

Since the E1’s effect can be activated multiple times, Silver Wolf can regenerate a significant amount of Energy right after using her Ultimate. This is useful for both full support and hybrid Silver Wolf builds.

In the current meta, Silver Wolf’s signature Light Cone, Incessant Rain, falls short compared to other available options. Even the free-to-play Light Cone, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts, can outperform Incessant Rain in nearly every aspect. Therefore, it’s more efficient to equip the 4-star option and invest your resources in pulling for her E1 instead.

