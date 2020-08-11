Solomon Richards, a famous movie producer in the GTA 5 universe, appears in the Story Mode as one of Michael's contacts. He is an extremely successful movie producer who has a reputation for making mediocre but commercially successful movies.

Michael is especially fond of Solomon's movies, which is why he helps him keep his studio from being sold by Devin Weston during the events of GTA V. In GTA V's Story Mode, players can even watch his movies in the many theatres in Los Santos such as Meltdown.

After Michael helps Meltdown complete production, he is given production credits on the movie by Solomon and is even invited to the premiere. He is one of the most likeable characters in GTA V, and fans wanted more of his character.

Those demands were recently answered by Rockstar Games as they re-introduced the character in GTA Online.

Solomon Richards in GTA Online: Stolen Movie Props

In GTA Online, Solomon's studio has been robbed and props from his movie have been stolen. He enlists the help of his associates to help him recover the stolen items and the players can look for the Movie Props and return them to Solomon in exchange for GTA$ and RP.

The player, after updating the game and launching the game, will receive a text from Solomon regarding the robbery in his studio. The player can then visit Solomon's location on the map marked by "S".

