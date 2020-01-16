Soul not playing PMCO 2020; confirms Aman

Soul has represented India twice in PMCO Global Finals

PUBG Mobile has announced the schedule for PMCO Spring Split 2020 and the registration for the same has already rolled from 3rd January. However, India's most popular PUBG Mobile clan, Team Soul led by Sangwan won't be seen featuring in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Club Open.

This move was confirmed by SouL Aman in his last stream. 'We will not play PMCO but will most certainly play the Pro League', he responded to viewer speculations. He also went on to say that Mortal, Sangwan, Viper and Regaltos will need to establish synergy between them and require adequate practice before competing in such big events.

It is interesting to note that Team Soul withdrew their name from PUBG Mobile All Stars citing similar ground last month. Very recently Sangwan was inducted into Team Soul for PMCO 2020, because of Regaltos lack of experience in leading the pack. This news of Soul not taking part in yet another tournament, will definitely disappoint all the PUBG Mobile fans across the world and is sure to impact the viewership numbers significantly.

The schedule for PUBG Mobile Club Open is listed below:

Stage 1 - Registration (3rd January to 21st January)

Stage 2 - Qualifiers (23rd January to 26th January, 30th January to 2nd February)

Stage 3 - Regional Group Stage (February, 2020)

Stage 4 - Regional Semi Finals (February, 2020)

Stage 5 - Regiona Finals (March, 2020)