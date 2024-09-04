Spectre Divide Commons map guide: Tips and tricks, layout, callouts, and more

Spectre Divide received a new map, called Commons. It is described as a corner on the Western side of the Communa district which is a port city and has canals running around the area on the official website. It seems to be a lively region where the community often stops to spectate the Santai matches in the vicinity.

Commons is a large map and offers a fair amount of aggression for both attackers and defenders. The barriers are placed quite far for both groups and open up the opportunity to take control of the map diversely. However, the routes consist of a few bends that create a unique battlefield in the middle section while offering ample cover and corners around each entry and exit point.

This article will highlight the complete Commons map in Spectre Divide.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author.

Spectre Divide Commons map layout and callouts

Spectre Divide Commons Mini Map (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Defenders

Defender Side in Commons (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

The defending team can position themselves inside the A or B Bomb site through Laundry and Garage respectively. The middle section of the map is blocked off initially by a barrier which later provides access to Mid Link and Mid.

The B-Site offers quick access to both B Main and B Link. B link forms a complete circle as a route back to Market. The Mid is quite open and allows defenders to push into Nest and Short-A.

A-Site opens into Depot and A-Main which connects back to Mid near Nest and Stairs. However, Stairs is a risky position since attackers have faster access to it and Alley.

Attackers

Attacker Side in Commons (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

The Attackers can choose to either aggress towards B through Yard, B Main, and Arcade for Market entry or take both Mid and A control by taking fights in both Mid and A-Main. The entire map opens up for the attacking team after the Mid area as it offers a route to enter A-Site via Short-A.

Similarly, A-Main opens up the ability to fight for Depot control and the site if players can secure a few kills to plant the Zeus. For B-Site, it is crucial to keep control of the site and Market at the same time via Arcade, B-Main, and B-Link.

How to play attack and defense on the Commons map?

Defenders

Commons B Bomb Site (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

The most balanced strategy in a 3v3 game is to split up and fight for control on all three points of interest—Mid, A-Site, and B-Site. Placing a Spectre on B-Site to gain information about enemy rushes is a great way to delay Zeus plants while playing over in the Market area to getting flanked from Mid and the bomb site.

Alternatively, players can decide to post up Mid and take gunfights from Short A and Depot at the same time to corner the attacking team. This would lock out a direct push for A-Site and force the opponents to attempt a B execute.

Attackers

Mid Market in Spectre Divide Commons (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Attackers are best suited to group up and overpower the defending team with a numbers advantage. This can be achieved on almost every site but seems to be more efficient while placing down a Spectre on the back to watch out for flanks. In case the team scores a kill towards any site, theey can act on the information and move forward to plant the Zeus.

However, if the enemy flank gets killed first, attackers can backtrack to start taking control of the opposite side. Alternatively, the team can decide to cut noise and start lurking for some free kills and win the round without needing to plant the Zeus.

That is everything you need to know while playing on the new Spectre Divide map called Commons. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

