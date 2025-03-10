Split Fiction chapter 5: Into the Storm walkthrough

The Into the Storm mission is part of Rise of the Dragons, the fifth chapter of Split Fiction. This mission revolves around chasing Megalith. Let's first discuss the story briefly. In this chapter, Zoe's story simulation unfolds. Both Mio and Zoe embark on an adventure to save the last two dragon eggs and defeat the powerful villain dragon, Megalith. Once a mighty dragon seeking immortality, it became corrupted and ignited a war that led to the dragons' extinction millennia ago.

Now, you must defeat this evil dragon. At the start of the journey, both characters receive a dragon egg, which hatches and evolves into a formidable companion as you progress.

Into the Storm is a relatively short mission focused solely on chasing Megalith. This article provides a step-by-step guide to navigating the chase, overcoming its various challenges, and completing the mission efficiently.

Into the Storm walkthrough from Split Fiction Chapter 5

The Into the Storm mission begins after both Mio and Zoe’s dragons reach their final evolution, following their victory over the Treasure Traitor Tortoise. At this point, they each receive a massive sword from the golden dragon statue. With their dragons now capable of flight, the Might of Dragons mission begins.

During this sequence, they navigate the area and eventually encounter Megalith. In a cutscene, Mio and Zoe strike the dragon with their swords, injuring it. In response, Megalith retreats below the clouds in an attempt to escape. Both Mio and Zoe immediately give chase, marking the start of the Into the Storm mission and transitioning into gameplay.

Understanding the dragons’ abilities

Before heading into the fight, familiarize yourself with the dragons’ abilities:

Mio’s Red Dragon : Can spit acidic poison that melts metal.

: Can spit acidic poison that melts metal. Zoe’s Blue Dragon: Can smash hard objects like pink crystals.

Chasing Megalith — gameplay guide

The dragons fly forward automatically, and players can only control their direction (sideways, up, and down). As the chase begins, Megalith breaks through rocks. As you pass these rocks, the dragon releases a purple energy beam that must be dodged.

Overcoming the obstacles

There are several obstacles (Image via EA || YouTube/MKIceAndFire)

Soon, pink crystals will block your path. Use Zoe’s blue dragon to smash through them.

A metal barrier will then appear. Use the acidic poison from Mio’s red dragon to melt it and proceed.

Navigating spiky rocks

Evade the spiky rocks (Image via EA || YouTube/Gamer Guru)

You will encounter multiple massive, spiky rocks. Evade them carefully and make your way through.

Immediately after, another pink crystal will block your path—use Zoe’s blue dragon to smash it.

Floating objects

Evade the floating objects (Image via EA || YouTube/Gamer Guru)

The next section features floating obstacles that you must dodge.

Shortly after, you’ll come across two metal barriers. Use Mio’s poison attack to melt one and pass through, ensuring Zoe’s dragon follows the same path.

Another pink crystal will appear — break it and continue downward into a water stream while chasing Megalith.

Underwater section

Chase the Megalith (Image via EA || YouTube/MKIceAndFire)

As you pursue Megalith, it will once again unleash a purple energy beam — evade it and keep moving forward.

Eventually, you’ll find yourself underwater. Swim upwards to resurface and continue the chase.

Environmental dangers

There are some falling stone pillars (Image via EA || YouTube/MKIceAndFire)

More metal barriers and pink crystals will block your path — use the respective dragon abilities to clear them.

Megalith will now attack the environment, causing rocks and stone pillars to fall. Dodge the debris, preferably by flying low for easier maneuverability.

The final section

Overcome the final section (Image via EA || YouTube/MKIceAndFire)

Megalith flies through the gaping mouth of a massive dragon skull. As you follow, expect a combination of obstacles: metal barriers, pink crystals, falling rocks, and fire eruptions from lava.

and from lava. Quickly react to these challenges, using dragon abilities to break through barriers and skillfully evade hazards. This section is intense and requires full focus.

Once you make it past this final sequence, you will arrive at Megalith’s lair, where a cinematic cutscene will play. This marks the end of the Into the Storm mission in Split Fiction.

