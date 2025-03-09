Split Fiction chapter 6: Handy Drones walkthrough

After surviving the Prison Ship subchapter in Split Fiction, you and your partner will be thrown into the next phase of the Isolation main quest. This subchapter is called Handy Drones, and while the title is a little on the nose, both of you will gain access to superadvanced drones that can help you solve puzzles, navigate, and more.

This article will cover everything you must know about this subchapter. You will find important tidbits, including how to use these drones, what they can do for a specific character, and how they can benefit you. Hazelight Studios has stepped it up a notch with its creativity, and this subchapter is a testament to the developers' skill and what modern game design can do.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers for the Isolation chapter.

Meeting the Handy Drones in Split Fiction

The Handy Drones live up to their name throughout this whole quest (Image via Electronic Arts)

While previous chapters in Split Fiction gave you and your partner supernatural powers, like the ability to transform into different creatures, the Isolation chapter features advanced drones. After exploring the externals of the prison ship, you and your partner will meet a strange prisoner before the drones pop out of the vents to help you navigate this new world.

Follow the path, and you will be given a brief tutorial on what each smart drone can do. Mio's drone can alter its shape, allowing it to squeeze through tight areas, while Zoe's drone has magnetic properties that allow it to stick to walls and ceilings. The unique abilities bear a striking resemblance to the Rush Hour subchapter in Neon's Revenge.

Learning the ropes

Once you and your partner get a few seconds to learn what each smart drone can do, you'll face a few puzzles that will give these things their chance to shine. The game doesn't hold your hand and has you figure things out for yourselves. Hazelight Studios has a philosophy of creating great co-op games to improve human interactions, but this new project has done that and then some.

Zoe's handy drone can magnetize and stick to walls and ceilings, making traversal easier. This can help you and your partner reach places that are unreachable by double jumping or air dashing. On the other hand, Mio's handy drone can take advantage of any air shaft to reach new heights by transforming into a swarm of nanobots.

The level design is quite straightforward since the developers cleverly used the same colors to indicate which character can interact with a specific environment. Green platforms mean Zoe can use her drone to stick to walls and climb, while purple platforms allow Mio to get through tight spaces with her nanobots.

This is a clever way to show that not all characters have the same abilities, making you and your partner feel equally important. However, like in previous chapters, you'll need each other to beat the puzzles.

Working together

You and your partner can do impressive things with your handy drones (Image via Electronic Arts)

Eventually, you and your partner will encounter a massive fan that Zoe can cling to magnetically. However, you must get it to move with Mio's nanobot drone. Take the air shaft and hack the console to rotate the fan to give your partner a way through. Once your partner is on the same platform, they can smash the panels of a turbine, which will lead you to another 2D sidescroller section.

The next few platforms are wobbly, so you and your partner must jump together to avoid falling into an endless abyss. Your partner can use Zoe's handy drone to attach themselves magnetically to the next platform, swinging it upside down and giving Mio a safe platform to jump on. Once Mio's handy drone is on the other side, it will drop, and your partner can safely make it across.

Do note that both of you must compensate for the handy drone's weight and time your jumps as if it were a seesaw of some kind. Keep following the path until you drop into the rabbit hole, which is also the title of the next subchapter of the Isolation quest and the ending point of the Handy Drones subchapter.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

