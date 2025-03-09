Split Fiction Chapter 5: Treasure Traitor walkthrough

The Treasure Traitor mission is part of Rise of the Dragon, the fifth chapter of Split Fiction. In the previous subchapters, Zoe and Mio pursued the Treasure Traitor Tortoise but fell into a trap, ending up inside the Royal Palace. They must then overcome various hurdles, puzzles, and challenges to catch up to the tortoise once again.

As Zoe's fantasy story revolves around dragons, Zoe and Mio receive two dragon eggs that they must protect. These eggs eventually hatch into formidable companions that aid them on their adventure.

Ages ago, a powerful dragon villain named Megalith sought immortality, became corrupted, and ignited a war that wiped out all dragons. The tortoise, an ally of Megalith, manipulated finances and caused the collapse of the dragon government.

This mission revolves around defeating the tortoise, a challenging endeavor. This article provides details on how to accomplish this and complete the Treasure Traitor mission in Split Fiction.

Treasure Traitor walkthrough from Split Fiction Chapter 5

At the end of the Royal Palace subchapter, you must defeat four crystallized enemies — two hands and two legs encased in metal armor. Afterward, you continue your pursuit of the Treasure Traitor Tortoise.

In a narrow three-lane pathway, the tortoise will throw rolling golden balls at both of you. These balls move in one of the lanes, requiring you to evade them. At certain points, all three lanes will be blocked, but one will contain either a pink crystal or a metal barrier. You must use the appropriate ability to destroy or melt it to proceed.

After crossing this obstacle course, you’ll finally face the Treasure Traitor in a boss fight.

Understanding the dragons’ abilities

Before heading into the fight, familiarize yourself with the dragons’ abilities:

Mio’s Red Dragon : Can glide and spit poison that melts metal.

: Can glide and spit poison that melts metal. Zoe’s Blue Dragon: Can roll and smash hard objects like pink crystals.

Treasure Traitor boss fight

Phase 1

The battle takes place in a circular arena enclosed by fire, preventing escape. The tortoise remains outside the arena at the start, attacking by releasing energy spikes that rise from the ground in a set pattern. Since these are not random, players can predict and avoid them by carefully moving out of their path.

Phase 1 attacks (Image via EA || YouTube/MKIceAndFire)

In addition to energy spikes, the tortoise throws metallic balls into the arena. To counter this, players must use Mio’s red dragon to melt the metal, revealing a purple-pink orb inside. Zoe’s blue dragon must then smash the orb, which automatically flies toward the tortoise, dealing damage. This is the only way to hurt the tortoise in the initial phase, and players must successfully hit it three times to progress.

Phase 2

After sustaining damage, the tortoise activates a new ability where it can trap either Zoe or Mio. If Zoe is trapped, she will be locked inside a metallic cage that can only be melted by Mio’s red dragon. If Mio is trapped, she will be encased in crystal, which can be shattered using Zoe’s blue dragon. The free player must react quickly to release their partner.

Phase 2 attacks (Image via EA || YouTube/MKIceAndFire)

At this point, a golden rotating structure appears in the arena, featuring six tortoise heads, three of which emit bright orange laser beams. These lasers continuously rotate, forcing players to stay on the move and jump over beams when necessary. Meanwhile, the tortoise resumes its attack, throwing metallic balls that must once again be melted and smashed back at it to deal further damage.

Phase 3

When the tortoise’s health drops to around 60%, it jumps into the arena, creating a shockwave upon impact. To avoid this, players should create distance before the tortoise lands or move toward the opposite side of the arena.

Phase 3 shockwave and spin attacks (Image via EA || YouTube/MKIceAndFire)

Now, the tortoise retracts its head and limbs, leaving only its shell, which begins to spin and move randomly around the arena. As it spins, it continues to release metallic balls. Players must melt them and smash the orbs quickly, as the tortoise’s movement can destroy them if it passes through.

When its health reaches around 40%, the tortoise becomes unconscious, exposing its metallic head armor. At this moment, Mio must melt the metal, revealing the crystallized form underneath, which Zoe must then smash to reduce the tortoise’s health further, bringing it down to around 30%.

Once the tortoise regains consciousness, it immediately unleashes three shockwaves in quick succession. Players must jump to avoid all of them while continuing to counter its attacks by melting metallic balls and smashing the orbs at it. After sustaining more damage, the tortoise will collapse again, requiring players to repeat the process of melting and smashing its head armor.

Final phase

After repeating this cycle and reducing its health further, the tortoise will become unconscious for the third and final time. One last time, Mio must melt the metallic head armor and Zoe must smash the crystallized head, causing the tortoise to collapse completely and flip upside down.

Pushing the tortoise into the boiling gold (Image via EA || YouTube/MKIceAndFire)

In its final weakened state, both players must push the tortoise into the boiling gold, eliminating it once and for all. Once this final step is completed, the Treasure Traitor mission in Split Fiction is complete.

