Split Fiction Chapter 5: Royal Palace walkthrough

The Royal Palace is part of the Rise of the Dragon Realm chapter, the fifth chapter of Split Fiction. This chapter follows Zoe and Mio as they embark on an adventure to save the last two dragon eggs from extinction and defeat Megalith, a powerful dragon villain who sought immortality but became corrupted, igniting a war that wiped out all dragons.

As the story progresses, both Zoe and Mio receive a dragon egg, which eventually hatches and grows into a formidable companion.

In the Royal Palace subchapter, players chase the Treasure Traitor Tortoise, but during the pursuit, they fall into the palace. The objective is to navigate through its challenging paths, overcome obstacles, and solve puzzles to progress further.

This article provides a step-by-step walkthrough, offering clear instructions to overcome hurdles and solve puzzles in the Royal Palace subchapter of Split Fiction.

Royal Palace walkthrough from Split Fiction Chapter 5

In the Royal Palace subchapter, both Zoe and Mio ride their dragons, utilizing their unique abilities. Zoe rides a blue power-type dragon that can roll and smash obstacles, while Mio rides a red dragon that can glide and spit poison capable of melting metal. These abilities are crucial for overcoming the challenges ahead.

Navigating the Royal Palace

After falling into the Royal Palace, you'll encounter a large gap and four statues. As Mio, use the red dragon’s poison to activate the orbs held by the statues. Once all four glow, a bridge will rise, allowing you to cross. Next, use Zoe’s blue dragon to smash open the door to continue.

Activating the orbs (Image via EA || YouTube/Gamer Guru)

Ahead, you'll find a large gap with three fragmented bridges. Jump across carefully to proceed.

A huge golden door is blocked and needs to be forced open. To do so, there will be a metallic knight statue holding a water wheel. Use Mio’s poison to melt the knight, releasing the wheel. Then, as Zoe, jump inside the wheel and use the rolling ability to gain momentum, crashing into the door to break it open.

Beyond the door, you’ll enter a narrow path lined with fire traps. Time your movements carefully and use dash to avoid it. Shortly after, you’ll encounter an enemy, a crystallized hand encased in metal armor. The area will be sealed with barriers until you defeat it. First, use Mio’s poison to melt the metal armor, then use Zoe’s smash ability to destroy the exposed crystalized hand. Once defeated, the barriers will descend, allowing you to move forward.

Puzzle platforms and weight mechanisms

Progressing further, you’ll find a floating stone boat shaped like a snake dragon. To move it, use Mio’s poison to dissolve a metallic knight statue, revealing a pink crystal. Zoe must then smash the crystal, pushing the boat forward. Continuing ahead, you’ll find a closed bridge with a weight mechanism. This system consists of a metallic chain attached to a counterweight, which holds the bridge up. Use Mio’s poison to melt the chain, causing the counterweight to detach and lowering the bridge to create a new path.

Lowering the bridge (Image via EA || YouTube/Gamer Guru)

Another floating boat puzzle follows, requiring you to smash it at the right moment to avoid fire traps while crossing. Afterward, you’ll come across another elevated bridge held by a metallic chain, which must be melted using poison to lower it.

Timed barrier puzzles

As you move forward, you’ll reach a closed barrier with three golden dragon panels containing pink crystals. Zoe must smash into these crystals to rotate the panels and unlock the barrier. However, the panels slowly return to their original positions, so you must act quickly. Once the barrier is open, rush through before it closes again.

Completing the timed barrier puzzle (Image via EA || YouTube/Gamer Guru)

The next section introduces a more complex version of this puzzle, where smashing the panels raises three dragon statues, each holding an orb. These orbs must be activated with Mio’s poison before the statues lower again. All three must be activated simultaneously to unlock the next barrier.

After passing through, you’ll find another dragon boat with two pink crystals. Both Mio and Zoe must stand on them to descend to the next area. Here, you’ll face two crystallized legs encased in metal armor. As before, use Mio’s poison to melt the armor and Zoe’s smash ability to destroy the crystals.

Encountering the two leg enemies (Image via EA || YouTube/Gamer Guru)

Further ahead, a dragon skull entrance leads to a section with blocks floating above lava. These blocks are weight-sensitive and go down if you stand on them for too long, so you must move quickly. To reach the upper platform, locate the pink crystal inside a dragon statue’s mouth and smash it with Zoe’s dragon. This will create an air current that allows Mio’s dragon to glide up.

At the next section, you’ll find an emerald dragon statue with a metallic knight attached to its back. Use poison to melt the knight, revealing a pink crystal. Zoe must smash the crystal to release a powerful energy beam that destroys the rock wall blocking the path.

Moving forward, you’ll encounter a series of traps, including swinging axes and weight-bound platforms. Carefully time your movements and use dash to get through safely. The path will then be blocked by metallic statues and large pink crystals, which must be destroyed using poison and smash attacks.

Final puzzles

Another elevated platform puzzle awaits, requiring you to smash a pink crystal inside a dragon’s mouth to propel Zoe upwards. Mio can then use the air current to glide up. You’ll then reach the most challenging section of the subchapter, featuring weight-bound blocks and three golden dragon panels. As before, smashing the panels raises statues holding orbs, which must be activated with poison before they lower again. If all three orbs are activated in time, a bridge will form across a lava pit.

Completing the final puzzle (Image via EA || YouTube/Gamer Guru)

Beyond this, a locked stone door stands in your way. To open it, you must melt two weight-bound metallic chains, lowering and rotating a dragon statue. Once positioned correctly, smash the pink crystal switch to unleash an energy beam that destroys the door.

The final enemy encounter pits you against four crystallized enemies: two hands and two legs encased in metal armor. Use the same strategy of melting and smashing to defeat them. Once they’re down, a bridge will appear, leading to another floating boat puzzle, requiring both characters to stand on crystals to elevate it.

Chasing the Traitor Tortoise

Meth the metal portion to clear the path (Image via EA || YouTube/Gamer Guru)

At the final section, you’ll encounter the Treasure Traitor Tortoise. As you chase it, the tortoise will roll golden boulders toward you, forcing you to dodge. At certain points, paths will be blocked except for a section containing either a pink crystal or a metallic barrier. Use the appropriate ability — smash or poison — to clear the path and continue the pursuit.

With this, the Royal Palace chapter concludes, marking the end of this subchapter in Split Fiction.

