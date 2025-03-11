Split Fiction chapter 7: An Ominous Welcome walkthrough

The An Ominous Welcome mission is part of The Hollow, the seventh chapter in Split Fiction. This mission takes place within Zoe's story simulation, where both Mio and Zoe find themselves in a room filled with massive statues. At the start, Mio notes that while Zoe's stories are typically fantasy-driven rather than ominous, this one gives her an unsettling feeling. Both characters have line tattoos drawn on their hands. As they explore, the mission unfolds, revealing its mysteries.

This guide provides instructions to help you complete "An Ominous Welcome" efficiently in Split Fiction.

An Ominous Welcome walkthrough from Split Fiction Chapter 7

The mission begins with a cut scene where both Mio and Zoe sense an uneasy feeling. However, Mio reassures Zoe, saying, "We got this." After the cutscene, gameplay begins.

Navigating the environmental challenges

Navigate through the environmental challenges (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Move forward and prepare for various environmental obstacles. You'll encounter large gaps, some of which have wooden logs you must carefully cross. Smaller gaps require precise jumps and dashes.

Zoe’s companion

As you progress, a green spirit-like fish flies by, reacting with Zoe’s glowing green tattoos. This entity becomes her companion, granting her a vortex pull ability — but only where gold is present. You cannot pull stones or other objects, only those containing gold.

Zoe's new ability (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Immediately, use the new ability to pull a stone pillar. Both Zoe and Mio must climb it and then pull the pillar again to reach the opposite side. Next, use the ability once more to open a massive golden door and proceed further.

Mio’s companion

Moving ahead, a flying golden spirit bird will appear and bond with Mio’s golden tattoos, becoming her companion. This grants Mio the ability to illuminate golden objects and create solid light paths.

Mio's new ability (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Shortly after, you’ll face a large gap with a golden design in the middle — use Mio’s ability to turn the light into a walkable floor and cross safely.

Combining abilities to progress

As you continue, both players must use their newfound abilities to navigate the terrain.

At one point, you'll encounter a challenging section requiring teamwork. Mio must use the grappling hook to latch onto a golden hanging object while Zoe uses her pull ability to swing it like a pendulum. Time your jumps and dashes carefully to reach the other side.

Using these abilities together to overcome environmental challenges (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Further ahead, you'll face another puzzle where both abilities must be combined:

Mio must use her ability to solidify a light platform.

Zoe then pulls it downward, allowing both players to climb onto it.

Once on top, Zoe releases her ability, causing the platform to rise and granting access to the next section.

Similar mechanics will continue to appear, requiring coordinated use of both abilities to traverse obstacles.

Eventually, you’ll reach a massive rock wall with large chains on either side. Zoe and Mio must climb a chain simultaneously to open the door.

As you step inside, the An Ominous Welcome mission concludes with a cutscene. The chamber ahead features various drawings, and on the floor, Zoe’s house is painted.

