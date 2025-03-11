Split Fiction chapter 7: Ghost Town walkthrough

The Ghost Town mission is part of The Hollow, the seventh chapter in Split Fiction. It begins after Zoe and Mio are attacked by a snake-like monster while descending a tower, causing them to fall onto an unlit brazier. The objective is to get past the snake monsters and navigate through a ghost-filled town with challenging terrain.

This guide provides instructions to help you complete Ghost Town efficiently.

Ghost Town walkthrough in Split Fiction

Before diving into the gameplay, let’s first go over Zoe and Mio’s new abilities:

Zoe’s Ability: She gains a vortex pull ability from a green, spirit-like fish companion, allowing her to attract gold objects like a magnet.

She gains a ability from a green, spirit-like fish companion, allowing her to attract gold objects like a magnet. Mio’s Ability: She is accompanied by a flying golden spirit bird, which grants her the ability to illuminate golden objects, such as chandeliers, and create solid light paths.

At the start, Zoe and Mio fall onto an unlit brazier, causing it to break and slide across the terrain. Since the brazier moves forward automatically, both players must coordinate their movements to steer it in the right direction.

Avoid the snake monsters (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Avoid obstacles and ensure it doesn't crash into anything or fall off narrow pathways.

and ensure it doesn’t crash into anything or fall off narrow pathways. Several snake monsters will attack — keep changing directions to avoid them.

will attack — keep changing directions to avoid them. Eventually, the brazier reaches a body of water, where it begins floating.

Also read — List of all main quests and side stories in Split Fiction

Navigating through the water

Here, ghosts will attempt to take Zoe away — Mio must quickly use her light ability to destroy them.

— Mio must to destroy them. Since the brazier is now floating and not moving, Zoe must use her magnetic ability on nearby flat surfaces to pull the brazier forward.

on nearby to pull the brazier forward. Continue using this technique to navigate the water.

Opening the barrier

A closed barrier blocks the path ahead.

. Mio should climb up the chain next to it to open the barrier.

next to it to open the barrier. Meanwhile, Zoe should stay in the brazier and use her pull ability on the forward wall to move past the barrier.

and use her pull ability on the forward wall to move past the barrier. Once through, Mio must jump back onto the brazier before continuing forward.

Statue and rotating wheel puzzle

Rotate the statues (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Another ghost enemy will attack — eliminate it using Mio’s light ability. Ahead, three statues must be rotated using Mio’s light ability. Each statue has a flat surface on one side — use Zoe’s pull ability on these surfaces to drag the brazier forward. Repeat this process for all three statues.

Rotating the wheel to open up the path

You two will now face a blocked pathway, but there’s a massive rotating wheel with an opening on the other side. To pass through, the wheel must be rotated:

On the left side, Zoe and Mio should climb the wall and jump through gaps to reach the rooftop.

, Zoe and Mio should and jump through gaps to reach the rooftop. There, they will find a chandelier — Mio should illuminate it .

Near the bottom-left wall, Zoe should pull the chandelier using her ability.

, Zoe should using her ability. This activates a mechanism, causing the wheel to rotate .

As soon as the opening aligns with the brazier, release both abilities to stop the wheel.

, to stop the wheel. Return to the brazier and proceed forward.

Also read — Split Fiction chapter 7: An Ominous Welcome walkthrough

Reach the ballista

Head near the ballista (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Proceed left into a chamber and climb the stairs. Drop down onto the roof and continue forward until reaching a massive ballista. Both players must interact with the ballista to fire and it will automatically hit two chandeliers, causing them to fall into the water. Now, use grappling hooks to swing across the fallen chandeliers and cross the section.

Catapult puzzle

Solving the catapult puzzle (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Climb the nearby chain to proceed further until reaching a catapult. Above, there is a golden chandelier. The goal is to launch both players into the air and activate the chandelier mid-flight:

Zoe should use her pull ability to bring the catapult's launching platform down.

to bring the . Both players should stand on the catapult .

When ready, Mio must time her ability perfectly — as soon as Zoe releases her pull ability, the catapult will launch them.

— as soon as Zoe her pull ability, the catapult will launch them. While in the air, Mio must illuminate the chandelier, creating a light floor where both can land.

Also read — Split Fiction: Friend Pass and Friend Edition explained

Final section

Progress further until you encounter a massive bell. Use grappling hooks to swing across the gap. Shortly after, you’ll find a floating bell — Zoe must use her pull ability to bring it back to its original position. This allows both players to grapple onto it and cross the area.

As you two swing across the floating bell, the Ghost Town mission in Split Fiction concludes.

