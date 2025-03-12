Split Fiction chapter 7: Light in the Dark walkthrough

The Light in the Dark mission is part of The Hollow, the seventh chapter in Split Fiction. Previously, Mio and Zoe were attacked by a snake monster but managed to escape, reaching a ghost-filled town. There, they navigated through difficult terrain and solved intricate puzzles to reach the mission on hand.

Ad

Although Light in the Dark can be quite tricky and challenging, this guide provides step-by-step instructions to help you complete it efficiently.

Light in the Dark walkthrough in Split Fiction

Before diving into the walkthrough, let’s first go over Zoe and Mio’s new abilities:

Zoe’s Ability: She gains a vortex pull ability from a green, spirit-like fish companion, allowing her to attract gold objects like a magnet.

She gains a ability from a green, spirit-like fish companion, allowing her to attract gold objects like a magnet. Mio’s Ability: She is accompanied by a flying golden spirit bird, which grants her the ability to illuminate golden objects, such as chandeliers, and create solid light paths.

Ad

Trending

Hanging bell puzzle

At the beginning of this mission, you will encounter a horizontally positioned hanging bell. Unlike a regular bell, it is enclosed and acts as a hammer. Just in front of it is a chandelier, and beyond that, an entrance blocked by a bridge locked with chains.

Solving the hanging bell puzzle (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Your goal is to cut the chains and lower the bridge to proceed.

Ad

Behind the bell, you will find three flat surfaces. Use Zoe’s pull ability on either the left or right one to pull the bell back. Release it to make the bell crash into the chandelier, pushing it forward into one of the chains. As soon as the chandelier reaches the chain, use Mio’s illuminate ability to activate it like a chainsaw, cutting the chain. Now, pull the bell in the opposite direction (if you used the right side first, pull from the left side, and vice versa). Repeat the process to cut the second chain and lower the bridge.

Ad

Once the bridge is down, cross it and proceed.

Also read: List of all main quests and side stories in Split Fiction

Coordinated puzzles

In the next room, head through the narrow pathway on the left and perform wall runs to cross the area.

Now, coordinate efficiently to navigate through the following section:

Zoe should take the left path while Mio takes the right.

should take the left path while takes the right. As Zoe advances, Mio must illuminate the chandeliers to create solid light paths for Zoe to wall-run and jump on till she finally reaches a chain that opens a door for Mio.

Progress through the door and use grappling hooks to cross the gap.

Ad

Strange insects drawn to light puzzles

The light will attract centipede-like creatures (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

You will reach a section with chandeliers that, when illuminated by Mio, attract centipede-like creatures that are drawn to light.

Ad

Zoe should climb onto the creature to progress through the area while Mio takes a separate route to cross. Once at the next chandelier, Mio should illuminate it again, attracting another creature. However, it will be out of reach. Zoe must use her pull ability on the flat surface below Mio to move the chandelier closer, allowing the creature to follow. Mio can now climb onto the creature and proceed. Zoe must then pull another wall to adjust the chandelier’s position so Mio can reach the next section.

Ad

Also read: Split Fiction chapter 7: An Ominous Welcome walkthrough

Zoe will take a different route and find three floating chandeliers. Coordinate with Mio to navigate through this area:

Mio illuminates the first chandelier, attracting a creature. Zoe should swing using her grappling hook. Mio then illuminates the second chandelier, drawing the creature toward it. Another creature will also appear, allowing Zoe to grapple onto it. Finally, Mio illuminates the third chandelier, leading Zoe to the next section. Zoe should then use her pull ability on a flat surface near Mio. This will function as a movable pillar, bringing Mio closer so both can reunite.

Ad

Snake door puzzle

Solving the snake puzzle (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Use the grappling hook and the light-attracted creatures to traverse the next area.

You will reach a section where a chandelier, when illuminated, lures a creature from above.

Grapple onto the creature and swing forward.

Release Mio’s light ability so the creature rises again, lifting you to a higher section.

Navigate through this area until you reach a massive door with a snake puzzle.

Ad

This puzzle requires both players to coordinate and align the misaligned snake design.

There are two movable panels: The centrepiece and t he outer piece

he A small chandelier in the middle, when illuminated, rotates both panels counterclockwise.

On each side of the puzzle, there are flat walls where Zoe can use her pull ability to control the outer panel independently.

First, align the centrepiece with the outer piece.

Once they are aligned, rotate both to match the rest of the door.

Completing the snake design will light it up and open the door.

Ad

Also read — Split Fiction: Friend Pass and Friend Edition explained

After passing through the door, you will find a broken chandelier. Use Zoe's vortex pull ability below it to repair it. Once fixed, Mio should illuminate it, triggering a cut scene that marks the end of the Light in the Dark mission in Split Fiction.

Check out our other articles on Split Fiction:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.