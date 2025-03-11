Split Fiction chapter 7: Mosaic of Memories walkthrough

The Mosaic of Memories is part of The Hollow, the seventh chapter in Split Fiction. This chapter takes place in Zoe's subconscious, where she and Mio embark on an adventure to uncover mysteries about her childhood. The mission begins after An Ominous Welcome, as Zoe and Mio encounter two companions who grant them new abilities to navigate the challenging environment.

This guide provides instructions to help you complete Mosaic of Memories efficiently in Split Fiction.

Mosaic of Memories walkthrough in Split Fiction

Mosaic of Memories is all about progressing through various environmental challenges that require precise timing, coordination, and strategic use of Mio and Zoe’s new abilities.

Understanding the new abilities

Zoe’s Ability: She finds a green, spirit-like fish that becomes her companion, granting her a vortex pull ability, which can attract gold objects like a magnet.

Mio's Ability: She encounters a flying golden spirit bird that gives her the power to illuminate golden objects, such as chandeliers, and create solid light paths.

At the start, jump through the gaps and use Zoe’s ability to pull a pillar toward you. Both characters should get on it before releasing the pull, allowing the pillar to return to its original position. Mio should then activate her light ability, enabling both characters to jump onto the nearby chandelier.

Navigate through terrain using the abilities (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Next, Zoe must use her pull ability on the above surface to elevate the chandelier, lifting them to the upper section.

Navigating light pathways

Head outside the tower, where rays of light passing through windows create pathways. Jump across these light beams to reach the next area. Here, a wooden log connects two broken building fragments — cross it and proceed further.

Jump on the light rays (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Use grappling hooks to traverse the next section until reaching a massive chain holding a burning brazier. Climb onto it and ascend to the next platform.

Solving the rotating tower puzzle

Crossing the rotating tower (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Continue jumping through gaps until you encounter a rotating tower. Mio should illuminate the chandelier inside, while Zoe uses her magnetic ability to attach it to the wall. This will adjust the rays of light, forming a moving pathway similar to the ones encountered earlier. Quickly hop onto the moving rays and jump through them to reach the next section.

Rotating wheel puzzle

Enter the right-side entrance and look up to find a chandelier. Mio should illuminate it while Zoe interacts with a wheel mechanism on the right. Use Zoe’s ability on the flat surface in the middle to reverse the wheel’s rotation, bringing the chandelier down.

Solving the wheel puzzle (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Next, use her ability on the upper flat surface to rotate the wheel again, raising the chandelier so you can jump onto it and reach the next area.

Broken statue puzzle

Solving the broken statue puzzle Climb onto this platform (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Both will encounter a broken head statue split into two pieces. Zoe should use her pull ability to connect the halves. Stand on the right broken section and release the pull, where the broken pieces will move to their original position. Climb onto the chain and proceed.

Illuminate the chandelier ahead, but be aware — it moves continuously. Carefully time your jumps to land on it and dash to the next platform. Use Zoe’s magnetic pull to break open the next door. Proceed left, utilizing grappling hooks and wall-running to cross the section.

In the next area, Mio should illuminate another chandelier, forming a light ray above. Zoe can then use her ability below the chandelier to pull it downward. Climb onto it, then release the pull, allowing it to rise and lift them to the next area.

Elevator and mirror puzzle

In the next section, a wheel mechanism controls a platform lift . First, activate the ray of light with Mio’s ability.

. First, activate the ray of light with Mio’s ability. Zoe should use her magnetic ability on the right flat surface to shift the light’s position.

on the right flat surface to shift the light’s position. Climb onto the platform via the ray of light and release Zoe’s ability, restoring the light's position and activating the lift.

Jump across the wooden logs to continue.

Further ahead, you’ll find a mirror puzzle:

Solving the mirror puzzle (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Illuminate the light source and use Zoe’s pull on the left wall , redirecting the light to a mirror.

, redirecting the light to a mirror. The reflection creates a new ray — climb it to reach the original beam.

Release Zoe’s ability from the left wall and use it to the right wall , redirecting the light again.

, redirecting the light again. Climb up the new reflected beam to reach the next section.

Navigating through the floating orbs

Use grappling hooks to traverse the next segment.

to traverse the next segment. Illuminate a chandelier to create a vertical wall of light .

. Zoe should pull the chandelier closer, enabling a wall-run across the vertical light floor.

In the following area, illuminating the chandelier will generate floating light orbs. You must jump between them to ascend.

Navigating through the light orbs (Image via EA || YouTube/@GamerGuruOfficial)

Another chandelier will later form constellation-like connected light paths. Walk along these glowing pathways to progress.

Unlocking the massive door

Ahead, you’ll find a large door with an elevated chandelier.

Use Zoe’s magnetic ability to attach the chandelier to the door.

Mio should illuminate it, triggering the door mechanism and opening the path.

A short cutscene will play.

After the cutscene, rush down the pathway inside the tower. Suddenly, a massive snake monster will attack, causing both characters to fall. This marks the end of the Mosaic of Memories mission.

