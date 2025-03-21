Split Fiction: How to accomplish We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat achievement

The We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat achievement is part of the Hydration Facility level in the sixth chapter of Split Fiction, Isolation. This mission requires Mio and Zoe to transform into a magnetized ball and a boat in order to complete a water-based sequence and avoid all the obstacles.

This guide will help you fulfill the We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat achievement in Split Fiction.

How to accomplish We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat in Split Fiction

Mio will transform into a boat and carry Zoe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Hazelight Studios).

When the mission starts, Mio and Zoe need to work together in sync to collect this achievement, as this is a classic couch co-op game. While Mio can transform into a parachute with the help of air vents or into a boat when in the water, Zoe on the other hand, can transform into a magnetized ball with the help of the green walls and move forward. Zoe will then need Mio's help to cross obstacles.

While you and your partner are trying to escape getting hit by the spinning bars, whoever is controlling Zoe will need to jump over the bars and then jump again to get inside the boat in time. Mio can easily cross the bars by being a boat. Zoe can also unlock certain locations with the help of her magnetic abilities. Continuing straight by getting across the spinning bars and walls, the two characters will approach a waterfall on their right.

You and your partner have to move smoothly across the bubbles beside the waterfall to activate a shark encounter, which will then unlock the We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat achievement.

Even though this accomplishment is quite easy to unlock, in the grand scheme of things, it plays an essential role for those who are aiming to get the final Platinum trophy in Split Fiction. It is also necessary for those who are aiming for 100 percent completion. If you are wondering what the other trophies are, check out this guide.

