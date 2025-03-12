Split Fiction: Mountain Hike side quest walkthrough

"Mountain Hike" is a side quest in Split Fiction that takes place in Zoe’s fantasy world. This level focuses heavily on platforming, so you’ll need to master skills like grappling, wall running, and double jumping to succeed. Along the way, you’ll get help from friendly giants who will lift you to higher platforms and clear obstacles in your path.

You’ll need to work together with your partner and stay focused to avoid falling or missing key jumps. This guide will walk you through each part of the climb, helping you overcome the obstacles and safely reach the portal at the end.

Split Fiction: Mountain Hike side quest guide

1) First steps

Use the gong to summon a giant (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ GuidingLight)

The level begins with Zoe and Mio summoning a giant and his friends to assist them in their climb. They will need to cross several floating platforms to progress.

After the opening cutscene, follow the path ahead and climb the slope to the left. Work together to strike the large gong at the end of the path — this will summon the first giant.

The giant will hold out his hand to carry them across a large gap. Both characters need to stand on the giant’s hand before it lifts them to the next area. Be careful when jumping onto the hand since the gap may appear shorter than it actually is.

The giant will then lift them toward another giant, who can only be reached using the grappling hook. Once both characters are on the second giant’s hand, they will be lifted to a higher platform.

After being dropped onto the platform, another giant will swing in and kick aside a large rock, clearing the path for Zoe and Mio to continue climbing.

2) High swing

You need to use your grappling skills (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ GuidingLight)

As the climb becomes more challenging, Mio and Zoe will need to use their mobility skills to advance. This section requires quick grappling, wall running, and accurate jumps.

Start by swinging from a series of grapple points, leading into a wall run. After another swing, they will need to grab onto a giant’s nose ring, which will launch them toward a balance bar.

After crossing the balance bar, climb the vines ahead until you reach a high point. From there, jump to a suspended log and then to the foot of a nearby giant.

Slide down the giant’s leg and leap onto the platform at the end. Turn right and grapple onto the wall ahead. Climb until you reach an enclosed area, then continue along the path.

3) Using the giant

Jump onto the fingertips of the giant (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ GuidingLight)

Soon after, you’ll encounter a giant’s hand positioned near the path. Hop across using the giant’s fingertips to reach the next ledge.

A giant will then pull a massive stone from the ground and hold it in place. Use it for a wall-running sequence, hopping from one wall to the next. At the end of the run, swing from a grapple point to reach the next platform.

This part requires precision and quick reflexes, but staying focused will help you reach the next area.

4) Open Skies

The giant will throw you across to another one (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ GuidingLight)

Mio and Zoe will continue to receive help from the giants as they climb higher. Stay ready to grapple, and avoid any sudden drops. Leap and swing from the feet of two giants in clear view. This will allow you to grapple onto a giant’s hand.

Once both characters are on the hand, the giant will lift them into the air and throw them forward. Another giant will catch them and slide down a steep slope with them in tow.

This giant will then be caught by another giant, who will swing and launch the protagonists even further. After soaring through the air, grapple onto a nearby point to avoid falling. Be prepared — the first grapple will succeed, but the second will fail. Quickly react by grappling onto a point on either side of the area.

This will lead to a fast-paced wall-running sequence, where Zoe and Mio will need to bounce between walls before landing on top of another giant’s hand. Once this intense section is over, the pace will slow down slightly as they near the final stage of the climb.

5) Last leap

Get on and hold on to the axe (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ GuidingLight)

Zoe and Mio are almost at the end. With the help of two more giants, they would soon reach the next portal. After being placed on the next platform, swing across the gap to reach the next area. A giant standing nearby will grab his axe and begin cutting into the mountain.

When the axe is pulled back, jump onto it and grab onto the bolts. Hang on as it swings across the chasm. Once they’ve crossed the gap, follow the short path ahead to reach a body of water. Then, be on the lookout for a giant stepping through the water.

6) Ending the story

Jump onto the fishing bobber to end the quest (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@ GuidingLight)

Jump onto the fishing bobber floating on the surface. Both characters need to grab onto the bobber pole. Once they do, a cutscene will begin, and Zoe and Mio will be thrown into the portal leading back to Big City Life.

You need to stay aware of where both characters are positioned, especially when grappling or wall running. Timing and precision are essential for clearing the longer jumps. Also, pay attention to the red indicators on the ground or walls since they often signal where to move or grapple next.

You must work together to activate key mechanics, like standing on platforms or striking the gong. Cooperation is the key to progressing through this level. Practice the swing and wall-running sections if needed, as this level’s vertical design makes recovery difficult if you miss key jumps.

