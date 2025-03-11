Split Fiction: The Legend of the Sandfish side quest walkthrough

The Legend of the Sandfish is a side quest in Split Fiction that occurs during the second chapter of the campaign, titled Neon Revenge. The game focuses on two writers, Mio and Zoe, who get intertwined in each other's creations as they try to escape from a simulation.

Ad

This article guides you on how to complete The Legend of the Sandfish side mission in Split Fiction.

Note: This article contains spoilers regarding The Legend of the Sandfish.

A guide to The Legend of the Sandfish side quest in Split Fiction

How to start it?

After defeating the hovering vehicles in "Rush Hour," you will then transition into the "Play Me Techno." Here, Zoe will notice a round portal. These openings will be the gateways to all the side stories in different chapters.

Ad

Trending

Head to the aforementioned portal to start The Legend of the Sandfish side mission.

Introduction

Here, the sub-story will throw you into a fantasy setting. Slide down the sand and then up the steps to progress forward. Use your grapple (RB/R1) to reach higher places. Slide down again and the protagonists in Split Fiction will come across deadly sandfishs. They'll need to avoid the sand to prevent getting turned into fish lunch in The Legend of the Sandfish side quest.

Ad

How to solve the Tower Thumping puzzle

The Tower Thumping Puzzle (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@GuidingLight)

At the start, keep your feet on solid ground and use your jump and dash abilities to navigate the gaps. However, these safe havens will slowly shrink down until only the long towers remain. Here, you and your partner will need to split up to complete the puzzle.

Ad

One player should head to the white tower with the gold tip on left and the other one should move to the wooden pier on the right side. The former should interact with the tower (press Triangle-PS5/Y-Xbox) to start a mini-game. Here, they'll need to press the same button during the period where the white dot is inside the colored section in the middle.

This will cause the tower to go down and create thumps, distracting the sandfish (while the monster will come closer, it won't hurt the thumper if they're standing on the solid brown land near it). While it is honing in on the tower's location, the player on the right should move onto the sand and run to the next tower.

Ad

The roles will be switched here. The person on the right will engage in the aforementioned mini-game and create thumps, while the left one will cross over to the next tower. You should keep repeating this entire sequence until both reunite at the wooden pole-esque structure in the middle. Pressing the on-screen button will make it fall down, allowing both to walk onto it.

Jump on the poles to avoid getting eaten

Ad

Avoiding the Sandfishes (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@GuidingLight)

In the next area, hop onto the various narrow wooden poles rooted into the sand to cross through the gap. The next platform will host a winch, which you two can roll to lift the rope (Mash Triangle-PS5/Y-Xbox). Walk over the same string to reach the next stage in the The Legend of the Sandfish story.

Ad

Jump over the shorter wooden pole on the right and climb to its top, then double jump over to the taller one beside it. Here, you and your partner need to hop twice and then use the grappling hook to reach the elevated ground. Slide down the sand and jump just before the gap and grapple to cross it.

Moving upwards

Use the hook again on the point on the left side. Move further and then utilize it one more reach the wooden pole. Climb upwards and reach the next area. Head up the stairs and open the gate to transition into a sandfish riding section (use the grappling hook to reach the sandfish).

Ad

Ride the sandfish

Riding the sandfish (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@GuidingLight)

Steer the creatures to avoid crashing into the mountains, following which, you'll have to dodge horizontal wooden barriers. Press (Cross-PS5/A-Xbox) to jump and then R1/RB to reach the sandfish again.

Ad

As you move further, the pathways will become narrower while the obstacles will increase. But it won't be anything majorly difficult considering this is the first sub-story you'll encounter in the game. As the riding setpiece concludes, you'll notice a grappling point on the white tower ahead: press it to launch out of the side-mission.

This will mark the end of The Legend of the Sandfish side quest in Split Fiction Chapter 2: Neon Revenge.

Ad

Check out our other guides on Split Fiction:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.