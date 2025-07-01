Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 770: Possible fixes and reasons

If you’ve tried launching Star Wars: Battlefront 2 recently and ran into error code 770, you’re not alone. The game has seen a big comeback lately — especially on Steam — with tons of new and returning players jumping in. But along with that surge in popularity, an old issue has returned: error code 770, which stops you from getting into the multiplayer mode.
It’s been frustrating for many players who just want to hop into matches. A quick scroll through Reddit or EA’s community forums shows plenty of posts from people dealing with the same thing. EA hasn’t released an official fix yet, but the community has come up with a few solutions that might help. Just a heads-up — these are general fixes, so they might not work for everyone.
Note: These are general workarounds that may not work for some people.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Possible repairs for Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 770
Here are some of the most frequently recommended repairs for error code 770 that have worked for others:
Restart the game and your system
Sometimes, the easy things solve it. Completely close out of the game, reboot your PC or console, and try again. You'd be amazed how often this sorts things out.
Verify if EA servers are down
If the servers are being maintained or simply overloaded, there is not much you can do but wait. You can look up the EA Help website or sites like DownDetector to determine if people are complaining about problems.
Also read: Should you try Star Wars Battlefront 2 in 2025?
Run the game as an administrator (PC)
PC players can go to the game shortcut and click "Run as administrator." This provides the game with the necessary permissions and may solve strange connection problems.
Flush your DNS cache
Your network may be retaining stale information. To flush it:
- Open Command Prompt (admin)
- Type: ipconfig /flushdns
- Press Enter and reboot your system
This flushes your DNS and sometimes resolves connection glitches, potentially fixing the error code 770 issue.
Also read: Best cards for Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Battlefront 2
Change to static IP address (Windows)
A stable IP address will prevent conflicts with your network:
- Open Settings → Network & Internet
- Click Wi-Fi, then your active connection.
- In IP settings, press Edit, choose Manual, and enable IPv4.
- Enter a static IP and DNS (such as Google's 8.8.8.8). This maintains a stable connection.
Repair or reinstall the game
If something is broken in the installation, the multiplayer won't work properly. Try the repair option on Origin or Steam, or redownload the game if needed.
Update your network drivers
Old drivers can quietly create all sorts of problems. Visit your device manufacturer's website and get the most up-to-date version for your network adapter.
Set up port forwarding on your router
This is a bit more advanced, but it can help with connectivity:
- Open your router settings in a browser (typically 192.168.1.1)
- Find Port Forwarding.
- Insert your PC or console's IP and the TCP/UDP ports.
- Save your changes and reboot the router. This effectively instructs your network to send game traffic precisely where it needs to go.
Also read: Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 2396: Possible fixes and reasons
Potential causes of Star Wars: Battlefront 2 error code 770
Understanding what’s behind error code 770 in Star Wars: Battlefront 2 can help narrow down the most effective solution.
- Server-side issues: EA servers could be congested, particularly with all the recent player activity. This can cause spontaneous disconnections or outright connection blocks.
- Network setup issues: Things such as hard NAT types, faulty DNS settings, or recurring IP address changes can disrupt your access to game servers.
- Corrupt or missing game files: A failed download or update could result in the multiplayer not functioning properly, triggering error code 770.
- Software interference: Background programs — like firewalls, VPNs, or even antivirus software — can close connections without your permission. It's best to turn them off temporarily and test.
- EA account troubles: Occasionally, something on your account (such as a ban or a syncing error) could prevent multiplayer access.
Also read: Star Wars Battlefront 2 hits all time high player count on Steam
Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:
- All Star Wars Battlefront 2 classes explained
- How to parry in Star Wars: Battlefront 2
- 10 best weapons to use in Star Wars Battlefront 2
- 5 mods to try for Star Wars Battlefront 2 in 2025
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.