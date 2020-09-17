Since its release in 2013, GTA 5 has been one of the most popular games among the community. Even now, the fervor for the game has not faded and for a good reason. It created such an immersive experience that players could spend hours in the open-world without feeling bored.

If you’re wondering how to play GTA 5 on your mobile devices, we have good news for you. Although there is no standalone APK for GTA 5, it is possible to play the game on your phone using Steam Link.

In this article, we take you through the entire process of setting up Steam Link, and all the steps that need to be followed in order to play GTA 5 on smartphones.

Steam link can help legally mirror GTA 5 from your PC to Mobile with a few quick steps

The Steam Link application is available for free and allows you to play video games that you have purchased through your Steam account on your mobile phones or tablets. The app also supports Bluetooth controllers, mouse and keyboard, to facilitate gameplay.

Keep in mind that your PC screen must also be running while you attempt to play GTA 5 on smartphones. You also need to have the game purchased on your Steam account.

Steam Link (Image credits: PCmag)

Step 1: Download the Steam Link app on your mobile device. You can do so by visiting the webpage for Steam Link or directly going to the Google Play Store.

Connect to computer (Image credits: Macworld)

Step 2: You’ll have to pair your mobile device with your computer. Both the devices need to be on the same network connection in order to play GTA 5 on your phone.

Start Playing (Image credits: PCMag)

Step 3: Click on the ‘Start Playing’ button. Your computer screen and mobile device will display the Steam Big Picture mode.

GTA 5 on Steam Link (Image credits: The Indian Express)

Step 4: Select GTA 5 from the library and click on Play. Please note that the game must be running on your PC screen for the entire duration.

Note: You might experience a bit of input lag depending on the speed of the internet.