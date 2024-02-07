Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League: How to create or join a Clan

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League comes with some social features that allow you to create as well as join a clan. This will let you compete with your friends or grind the endgame together, providing a fresh experience to the gameplay loop.

However, players aren’t exactly sure how they can go about making the most of the online features in the game.

That said, Today’s guide will go over some of the things you can do to create or join a clan in the game.

How to make a Clan in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Here are a few things that you need to do to make a Clan:

Start the game and then make your way to the Main menu screen. From there, make your way to the Social Tab and click on the Clan option.

Here, you will find the Create a Clan option. Click on it and then add the Name of the Clan, the Banner, and the Tag.

Once you have selected a unique option for each, you will then be able to Invite Players and create the Clan.

How to join an existing Clan in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Here is what you need to do to join a Clan:

The Clan leader will first need to send you a request to join their party.

Once the invitation is sent, make your way to the Social Tab in the Main Menu.

Now click on the Clan menu, and then View Clan invites.

You should see your friend’s invite there. Click on Accept.

Perks of joining a Clan in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

While you can complete the game solo, there are certain advantages if you are in a Clan.

Here are a few things you can look forward to when joining a Clan:

Daily and Weekly Challenges where you can complete tasks to get rewards for your clan. This will also include Clan XP and other in-game items.

You will be able to increase your own Rank in a Clan if you complete most of the tasks.

You will receive rewards every time your Clan levels up.

Check out our other articles covering Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League:

Suicide Squad release date & more info || 5 reasons to be excited for Suicide Squad || Suicide Squad leaked details || Samoa Joe talks Suicide Squad || How is the Joker alive || Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League voice actors || Who should you main in SSKTJL || Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League crossplay error || SSKTJL servers taken down || System requirements || Will Joker be in the game? || Trophy list