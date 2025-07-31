Supervive 1.0 patch notes (July 30, 2025): Increased Prisma gains and more

The Supervive 1.0 patch notes have officially landed with the July 30, 2025, update, bringing a hefty list of adjustments that players will want to dig into. With tweaks ranging from increased Prisma Gem earnings and reworked loot systems to essential quality-of-life updates and balance changes, this patch clearly aims to improve the gameplay experience for both casual and competitive players alike.

Whether you're hunting down Relics in the Arena or trying to build out your Armory through daily missions, there's something in this patch for everyone.

Read on to learn more about all the big changes included in the Supervive 1.0 patch notes.

Patch Notes for Supervive 1.0 (July 30)

Daily Mission Prisma Gains Increased

The Armory has been rewarding highly engaged players, but we want to make sure casual players also feel meaningful daily progress. Daily missions are designed to be quick, achievable goals that give everyone - no matter how much time they have - steady growth in their Armory.

To better support this, we’re significantly boosting the Prisma Gem rewards from daily missions. This ensures that even if you only have time for a few matches, you’ll walk away with real progress toward your collection.

Prisma Gems from daily missions increased from 100 >>> 400 per mission

The “Complete all daily missions” meta-mission still rewards 1 Capsule

In-Match Prisma Gains

Over the last few days, we've heard feedback about gem gains for non-1st placements not feeling great. On the flip side, 1st place finishes are yielding too many gems. We’re raising the floor of Prisma gains for everyone in the game, benefiting those in the middle/lower placements more.

Gems lost on death reduced from 50% >>> 33% (you keep more when defeated).

Gem gains from gameplay actions increased ~20% overall:

PvP Execute bonus: 20 >>> 25.

Minimum prisma gain for killing an enemy: 8 >>> 15.

Minion & boss drops increased across the board (e.g. Soul Boss: 50 >>> 60, Final Boss: 80 >>> 100).

Gem multiplier based on placement changed from 1.75/1.6/1.45/1.3/1.15/1/1/1/1/1/1/1 >>> 1.6/1.5/1.4/1.3/1.2/1.1/1/1/1/1/1/1 times your team gems.

Vault Loot

Vaults are intended to be a reliable source of equipment for players that want an alternate source, whether because they’re still developing their armory or because they’re behind on gold.

Up until now, Vaults were dropping equipment rarely (~3% chance per item). This was too low for them to achieve the intent, and many players weren’t aware they could even contain equipment - especially higher-star gear.

Vaults now have at least one piece of equipment (Grips or Relics) each.

Gear star level is relative to lobby progression (20% chance for 2* or better in a fresh lobby, increasing as the lobby’s armory progression increases).

This was true before but was pretty hard to notice, so we’re noting it here

Bad Luck Protection

Capsule rolls feel frustrating when streaks of bad luck keep you from ever seeing a Legendary. While the rarity of Legendaries is part of what makes them exciting, we don’t want long dry spells to feel punishing or unfair.

To address this, we’re adding a “bad luck protection” system for capsules.

If you haven’t seen a Legendary (Relic or Perk) in a certain number of rolls, your next roll is guaranteed to be Legendary.

Once you get a Legendary, the counter resets.

Daily/Weekly Rotating Forge Updates

The Armory Forge is meant to give you direct control over building your collection -a place where you can pick up specific items you want, rather than relying only on capsules. Up until now, Forge prices were tuned high enough that capsules were almost always the “efficient” path, with the Forge acting more like a luxury option.

We’ve adjusted the system to make the Forge a clearer and more rewarding choice when you see something you want.

Forge item prices are now 1000 Prisma across all rarities

Legendary Relics 8000 >>> 1000

Epic Relics 4000 >>> 1000

Rare Relics 2500 >>> 1000

Uncommon Grips 1500 >>> 1000

Each item can only be purchased once per rotation

Daily Relic slot(s) can now roll all Blue (Rare) and Purple (Epic) relics

Weekly relic slots increased from 3 >>> 4

For anyone who crafted items from the Forge before the price reductions, we’ll be refunding you the difference via the in-game mailbox (just…give us a few days, there’s a lot going on lol).

Weekly Chest updates

The capsule granted from the Weekly Bounty can now only contain Relics and Grips

The “select 1” chest reward can still contain all item types

Arena Prisma

You’ll now receive Prisma from Arena matches

16 prisma for a round win/4 prisma for round loss

You’ll earn a 1.5 multiplier if you win the match

You do not drop Prisma on death

Balance

Shiv’s LMB and Malice damage were reduced by 10% (this already happened)

Brall’s LMB damage was reduced by 15% (this already happened)

Shiv cartwheel no longer triggers Armory Relics as an ability (it’s considered a primary attack)

Wukong’s held-LMB impulse now decays with repeated use during a short period of time

Wukong is now yaw-slowed during his RMB

Wukong’s clones have diminishing returns on their damage when hitting the same target with RMB

Jin’s LMB impulse now decays with repeated use during a short period of time

Macro

We now differentiate Heart/Kobayashi Everbeacon timings - these are now increased from 6s >>> 10 seconds; these are already uninterruptible, so engagements in the area should feel slightly more controlled.

Final circle search radius expanded by 20% to get more play in more biomes.

Bugfixes

Ultimate Diadem now has a 0.05s internal cooldown to prevent multihits.

Fixed an issue where players could be invisible during warmup.

Fixed an issue where tapping Myth LMB locked the player out of casting for longer than intended.

This Supervive 1.0 patch is arguably the most comprehensive update the game has received so far. Whether you're chasing cosmetics, climbing ranks, or just casually hopping in for a few matches, the new systems are designed to make your time feel well spent.

Increased Prisma gains, smarter loot systems, and more accessible gear all mean one thing: players now have more control, more rewards, and more reason to log in daily.

