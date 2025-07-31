Supervive 1.0 patch notes (July 30, 2025): Increased Prisma gains and more

The Supervive 1.0 patch notes have officially landed with the July 30, 2025, update, bringing a hefty list of adjustments that players will want to dig into. With tweaks ranging from increased Prisma Gem earnings and reworked loot systems to essential quality-of-life updates and balance changes, this patch clearly aims to improve the gameplay experience for both casual and competitive players alike.
Whether you're hunting down Relics in the Arena or trying to build out your Armory through daily missions, there's something in this patch for everyone.
Read on to learn more about all the big changes included in the Supervive 1.0 patch notes.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Patch Notes for Supervive 1.0 (July 30)
Daily Mission Prisma Gains Increased
The Armory has been rewarding highly engaged players, but we want to make sure casual players also feel meaningful daily progress. Daily missions are designed to be quick, achievable goals that give everyone - no matter how much time they have - steady growth in their Armory.
To better support this, we’re significantly boosting the Prisma Gem rewards from daily missions. This ensures that even if you only have time for a few matches, you’ll walk away with real progress toward your collection.
- Prisma Gems from daily missions increased from 100 >>> 400 per mission
- The “Complete all daily missions” meta-mission still rewards 1 Capsule
Also read: Is Supervive free to play on Steam?
In-Match Prisma Gains
Over the last few days, we've heard feedback about gem gains for non-1st placements not feeling great. On the flip side, 1st place finishes are yielding too many gems. We’re raising the floor of Prisma gains for everyone in the game, benefiting those in the middle/lower placements more.
- Gems lost on death reduced from 50% >>> 33% (you keep more when defeated).
- Gem gains from gameplay actions increased ~20% overall:
- PvP Execute bonus: 20 >>> 25.
- Minimum prisma gain for killing an enemy: 8 >>> 15.
- Minion & boss drops increased across the board (e.g. Soul Boss: 50 >>> 60, Final Boss: 80 >>> 100).
- Gem multiplier based on placement changed from 1.75/1.6/1.45/1.3/1.15/1/1/1/1/1/1/1 >>> 1.6/1.5/1.4/1.3/1.2/1.1/1/1/1/1/1/1 times your team gems.
Also read: Is Supervive available on PS5?
Vault Loot
Vaults are intended to be a reliable source of equipment for players that want an alternate source, whether because they’re still developing their armory or because they’re behind on gold.
Up until now, Vaults were dropping equipment rarely (~3% chance per item). This was too low for them to achieve the intent, and many players weren’t aware they could even contain equipment - especially higher-star gear.
- Vaults now have at least one piece of equipment (Grips or Relics) each.
- Gear star level is relative to lobby progression (20% chance for 2* or better in a fresh lobby, increasing as the lobby’s armory progression increases).
- This was true before but was pretty hard to notice, so we’re noting it here
Also read: How to claim Welcome to 1.0 Gift in Supervive
Bad Luck Protection
Capsule rolls feel frustrating when streaks of bad luck keep you from ever seeing a Legendary. While the rarity of Legendaries is part of what makes them exciting, we don’t want long dry spells to feel punishing or unfair.
To address this, we’re adding a “bad luck protection” system for capsules.
- If you haven’t seen a Legendary (Relic or Perk) in a certain number of rolls, your next roll is guaranteed to be Legendary.
- Once you get a Legendary, the counter resets.
Daily/Weekly Rotating Forge Updates
The Armory Forge is meant to give you direct control over building your collection -a place where you can pick up specific items you want, rather than relying only on capsules. Up until now, Forge prices were tuned high enough that capsules were almost always the “efficient” path, with the Forge acting more like a luxury option.
We’ve adjusted the system to make the Forge a clearer and more rewarding choice when you see something you want.
- Forge item prices are now 1000 Prisma across all rarities
- Legendary Relics 8000 >>> 1000
- Epic Relics 4000 >>> 1000
- Rare Relics 2500 >>> 1000
- Uncommon Grips 1500 >>> 1000
- Each item can only be purchased once per rotation
- Daily Relic slot(s) can now roll all Blue (Rare) and Purple (Epic) relics
- Weekly relic slots increased from 3 >>> 4
- For anyone who crafted items from the Forge before the price reductions, we’ll be refunding you the difference via the in-game mailbox (just…give us a few days, there’s a lot going on lol).
Also read: Does Supervive have controller support?
Weekly Chest updates
- The capsule granted from the Weekly Bounty can now only contain Relics and Grips
- The “select 1” chest reward can still contain all item types
Arena Prisma
- You’ll now receive Prisma from Arena matches
- 16 prisma for a round win/4 prisma for round loss
- You’ll earn a 1.5 multiplier if you win the match
- You do not drop Prisma on death
Balance
- Shiv’s LMB and Malice damage were reduced by 10% (this already happened)
- Brall’s LMB damage was reduced by 15% (this already happened)
- Shiv cartwheel no longer triggers Armory Relics as an ability (it’s considered a primary attack)
- Wukong’s held-LMB impulse now decays with repeated use during a short period of time
- Wukong is now yaw-slowed during his RMB
- Wukong’s clones have diminishing returns on their damage when hitting the same target with RMB
- Jin’s LMB impulse now decays with repeated use during a short period of time
Also read: How to farm monsters in Supervive
Macro
- We now differentiate Heart/Kobayashi Everbeacon timings - these are now increased from 6s >>> 10 seconds; these are already uninterruptible, so engagements in the area should feel slightly more controlled.
- Final circle search radius expanded by 20% to get more play in more biomes.
Bugfixes
- Ultimate Diadem now has a 0.05s internal cooldown to prevent multihits.
- Fixed an issue where players could be invisible during warmup.
- Fixed an issue where tapping Myth LMB locked the player out of casting for longer than intended.
This Supervive 1.0 patch is arguably the most comprehensive update the game has received so far. Whether you're chasing cosmetics, climbing ranks, or just casually hopping in for a few matches, the new systems are designed to make your time feel well spent.
Increased Prisma gains, smarter loot systems, and more accessible gear all mean one thing: players now have more control, more rewards, and more reason to log in daily.
Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:
- Supervive character tier list
- Best Oath build in Supervive
- Vaults in Supervive, explained
- Supervive: 11 beginner tips and tricks you should know
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.