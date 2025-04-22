The First Berserker: Khazan April 22 patch notes explained

The new First Berserker: Khazan update, brought with the April 22 patch, features a plethora of changes and additions. This patch balances the growth of your Phantom power, skill point acquisition, quality of life changes, and more. This is the game’s second patch since its launch on March 27, 2025, aiming to improve the overall experience after incorporating feedback from the player base post the April 9 update.

Ad

This article will explain the changes coming with The First Berserker: Khazan April 22 patch.

The First Berserker: Khazan update version requirements

To install the new First Berserk: Khazan update, ensure you have the following versions:

STEAM : Ver. 500715

: Ver. 500715 PlayStation 5 : Ver. 01.005.018

: Ver. 01.005.018 Xbox Series X|S: Ver. 1.1.5.18

Also read — The First Berserker Khazan review: Souls-like done right

The First Berserker: Khazan update balance changes

Phantom Growth Improvements

Ad

Trending

You can now unlock Phantoms faster in The First Berserker: Khazan (Image via Nexon)

Phantom growth speed now increases proportionally to the number of unlocked Phantoms. They now grow faster than before. More strategic and diverse choices in Phantom selection are available.

Ad

Elemental Damage Adjustment

The character's attribute resistance now affects the elemental damage and status effects from map elements. For example, map elements like poison swamplands (Poison), fire AOE (Fire), or stones of chaos (Chaos) are affected by the character's attribute resistance stats.

Also read — Is The First Berserker: Khazan available on Xbox Game Pass?

Skill Point Gain Improvements

Skill points can now be acquired more smoothly, regardless of play proficiency or style. Players familiar with weapons or relying on brink dodges can also obtain more skill points. This is possible because of two major changes:

Ad

Weapon Mastery Level Adjustment : Weapon mastery levels are adjusted to align more closely with progression.

: Weapon mastery levels are adjusted to align more closely with progression. Weapon Mastery EXP Adjustment (Brink Dodge): Slight increase in EXP gained upon performing a brink dodge.

The First Berserker: Khazan update system changes

Gear System

Gear crafting has been made easier (Image via Nexon)

Unsellable Gear can no longer be selected as material in the gear augmentation system, especially Danjin’s Jars and all the DLC equipment sets. As such, the following gear can no longer be dismantled as materials:

Ad

Jars : Blank Jar, Happy Jar, Glinting Jar, Smitten Jar, Stunned Jar, Tormented Jar, Dizzy Jar, Calavera Jar, Cutie Jar, Bewildered Jar, Panicked Jar, Sleepy Jar, Burning Jar, Vibin Jar, The Most Special Jar.

: Blank Jar, Happy Jar, Glinting Jar, Smitten Jar, Stunned Jar, Tormented Jar, Dizzy Jar, Calavera Jar, Cutie Jar, Bewildered Jar, Panicked Jar, Sleepy Jar, Burning Jar, Vibin Jar, The Most Special Jar. Hero Set : Hero's Dual Wield, Hero's Spear, Hero's Greatsword, Hero's Helm, Hero's Wristguards, Hero's Pauldrons, Hero's Leggings, Hero's Combat Boots.

: Hero's Dual Wield, Hero's Spear, Hero's Greatsword, Hero's Helm, Hero's Wristguards, Hero's Pauldrons, Hero's Leggings, Hero's Combat Boots. Fallen Star Set: Fallen Star's Resolve, Fallen Star's Mark, Fallen Star's Scar, Fallen Star's Tattered Clothing, Fallen Star's Shackles.

Ad

Phantom System

The Phantom System guide has been improved. A notification display has been added when there is a Phantom that can be unlocked or upgraded. The location of Phantom level EXP has been adjusted to a more intuitive position.

A description of the Phantom level is added to the loading screen. A message will appear the first time you enter the Phantom system. Visuals have been improved when unlocking, accompanying, or awakening a Phantom. As such, emphasis is added to the first sentence in the settings text on the left of the Phantom system.

Ad

Khazan's Memories in First Berserker: Khazan

The guidance for Khazan's Memories has been improved. A notification will appear if Khazan's Memories are complete or if you can upgrade with Vengeance Points. When Khazan's Memories are completed, a checkmark appears at the bottom right of its icon. After completing Khazan's Memories, entering the UI will update the status and grant all Vengeance Points.

Moreover, a tutorial has been added for the first entry of Khazan's Memories. The reset function is added for Khazan’s Memories upgrade.

Ad

Achievements

The conditions for the “Standing Alone” achievement are now based on the current playthrough. For example, you can earn the achievement as long as you don't summon the Spirit of Advocacy during your second playthrough — even if you summoned it in your first.

The summon history of the Spirit of Advocacy will be reset with this patch. After the patch, clearing the final boss without summoning the Spirit of Advocacy will grant the “Standing Alone” achievement. Moreover, if you've already completed the third playthrough, defeating the final boss again will grant the achievement.

Ad

Camera

System Lock-On Target is set more consistently. A new Lock-On option has been added to ‘Settings – Accessibility.’ You can now select the sight option according to your preference.

Lock-On Target Priority : Set how targets are selected among enemies and objects on the screen.

: Set how targets are selected among enemies and objects on the screen. Camera Reset: Set whether to reset the camera when no lock-on targets are available

Crafting

A Main tab has been added to the Set List in Set Crafting. Sets are sorted into tabs according to the weapon included in the set. Sets without weapons are sorted into the “Other” tab. A notification will now appear when a new recipe is added.

Ad

The source of special ingredients will now appear in a description format. The number of consumable items storable in the storage will now appear. In addition, storage count is added separately.

Also read — How long does it take to beat The First Berserker: Khazan?

The First Berserker: Khazan update UI/UX changes

Players will get regional language translations below stage names (Image via Nexon)

When starting a main mission in a region for the first time, the localized region name will appear below the English name according to your language settings. However, region names in the cutscenes will remain in English.

Ad

Moreover, region names will now appear on the save data in the Load menu. In the “Main Menu - Load” screen, mission names and region names will now be displayed together in the save data.

Mission Progress and Goal Display

Detailed mission progress has been added to the main menu. Even during combat, you can check detailed mission progress in the main menu through the following displays.

Soulstone : Shows the number collected and the number required to complete the mission.

: Shows the number collected and the number required to complete the mission. Danjin’s Jars : Shows the number collected and the number required to complete the mission. Please note that the number of Danjin’s Jars will show after clearing the side mission “Jar Enthusiasts.”

: Shows the number collected and the number required to complete the mission. Please note that the number of Danjin’s Jars will show after clearing the side mission “Jar Enthusiasts.” Lost Lacrima: Shows the total number of Lost Lacrima.

Ad

Spirit of Advocacy Upgrade Notifications

Upgrade notifications for the Spirit of Advocacy are now more visible. When interacting with Daphrona, a notification will appear in the “Spirit of Advocacy Upgrade” menu. If there is a Spirit of Advocacy that can be upgraded, a notification will appear in the upgrade UI. The number of owned Lacrima of Circulation will appear in yellow on the screen.

An upgrade reset function has been added for the Spirit of Advocacy. This function will not display if the Spirit of Advocacy has not been upgraded. If it has been upgraded, you can select Reset Upgrade to open the “Reset Spirit of Advocacy Upgrade” window and reset any upgrades.

Ad

Blade Nexus Notifications

Updates in “Phantom Abilities” and “Khazan's Memories” are now more visible in the Blade Nexus menu.

Phantom Abilities : If there is a Phantom that can be unlocked or awakened, a notification will appear in both the Phantom Ability and Blade Nexus menus.

: If there is a Phantom that can be unlocked or awakened, a notification will appear in both the Phantom Ability and Blade Nexus menus. Khazan's Memories : If there is a region where you have completed Khazan's Memories, a notification will appear in both the Khazan's Memories and Blade Nexus menus.

: If there is a region where you have completed Khazan's Memories, a notification will appear in both the Khazan's Memories and Blade Nexus menus. Danjin's Jars: Vibration and sound effects when approaching a Danjin's Jar have been enhanced. Visual effects have been added to make Danjin's Jars more noticeable.

Ad

World Map

The world map now shows detailed mission progress. Cleared missions will now show with a checkmark on the bottom right of the mission icon.

Consumables UI and Shortcut Improvements

The consumable info window now shows the item’s category instead of just “Consumable” in the bottom-left corner. Consumables are classified into eight categories — Lantern, Special, Recovery, Lacrima, Cleanse, Upgrade Effects, Throwable, and Sell.

When replacing a consumable already assigned to a hotkey with a consumable assigned to another hotkey slot, the two items will swap positions. Moreover, the names of items already assigned to a hotkey are displayed on the Register Hotkey screen.

Ad

Lanterns currently assigned to a hotkey slot can no longer be stored in the storage. However, other functions, such as auto-store or retrieve, remain available.

When acquiring the Tear Summon Stone and Primeval Regression Orb for the first time, both the name and description will appear on screen. After the first acquisition, only the item name will appear on screen when you acquire the item.

You can now increase/decrease keys have changed from arrow keys to A/D keys. This applies to all quantity selection screens, including the purchase menu, storing and retrieving from storage, selling and purchasing consumables, and discarding.

Ad

Gear Window

“By Performance” has been added to the gear sorting menu. When sorting gear by performance, each gear type is sorted based on the following criteria:

Weapon : Total Attack DMG

: Total Attack DMG Armor : Total Defense

: Total Defense Necklace : Max Stamina

: Max Stamina Ring: Max Health

If a skill is activated through a fixed or set attribute, it can now be equipped directly from the gear window. Only Spirit skills with selectable commands can be equipped. All sub-skills must be learned first.

Ad

Skill descriptions and videos will now appear in the attribute info window when it has the “Learn Skill” attribute. If you own the same set as the currently displayed gears, their icons will be highlighted in white. This applies to gears in both your inventory and storage.

Some text in the gear window has been changed. For example, “Compare Gear” and “Gear Info” have been changed to “Info Window”. “Help” has been changed to “Attribute Info."

Ad

Skill Tree

An icon indicating when a learned skill is currently unusable has been added. In the skill detail window, “Unlock Requirements” has been changed to “Activation Conditions.”

HUD

An option has been added to display Khazan’s Health and Stamina as numbers in the combat HUD. When this option is enabled, Health and Stamina are displayed above the gauge in the format “Current / Max.”

Also read — How to respec in The First Berserker: Khazan

Ad

The First Berserker: Khazan update QoL enhancements

Daphrona's Codex

Daphronas Codex shows enemy weaknesses in The First Berserker: Khazan

Attribute weakness information has been added to Daphrona's Codex. Each monster’s attribute defense is now displayed as an icon in Daphrona's Codex. Effectiveness is displayed in four levels: Effective, Slightly Effective, Normal, and Immune.

Ad

Attribute weaknesses include Fire, Water, Lightning, Earth, and Poison. They are:

Effective : Indicates that the element is highly effective when used to attack.

: Indicates that the element is highly effective when used to attack. Slightly Effective : Indicates that the attribute effect is weak when used to attack.

: Indicates that the attribute effect is weak when used to attack. Normal : Indicates no change in attribute effectiveness.

: Indicates no change in attribute effectiveness. Immune: Indicates that this attribute has little to no effect when used to attack.

Other improvements in First Berserker: Khazan

Ozma’s Diary is now available in the Crevice from your second playthrough. It is now possible to change the game difficulty from Easy to Normal. (However, the difficulty level cannot be changed during the final mission or in the ending area while playing.) Moreover, Khazan's Memories can now be controlled with the mouse and D-PAD.

Ad

Also read — How to unlock Phantom Abilities in The First Berserker Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan update error fixes

Common and unique fixes across all platforms in First Berserker: Khazan

Fixed an issue where the achievements “The Hidden Laboratory” and “Undying Loyalty” could not be obtained. Fixed an issue where achievements with multiple conditions could not be completed if you relaunch the game after completing some of the conditions.

Fixed an issue where the ground would sink after interacting with Danjin’s Jar in certain areas in First Berserker: Khazan.

Fixed an issue where you could not exit outside if you fell off a certain terrain during the main mission “Palemion.”

Fixed an issue where if you activate all the tombstones during the main mission “Rephalan” and then proceed with another mission, the tombstones would be reset, and you would be unable to use the Spirit of Advocacy.

Fixed an issue where elite enemies in certain locations could not destroy obstacles during the main mission “Nadin.”

Fixed an issue where the boss would get stuck in the terrain when using a specific skill during the side mission “Unrequited Love.”

Fixed an issue where the boss would not come down from the wall during the side mission “Escaping the Linon Mine.”

Fixed an issue where you could not return to the original area after moving through the boss area's Blade Nexus during the side mission “Transcendental Sword.”

Fixed an issue where Khazan's javelin would be blocked by a transparent wall when thrown in Embars.

Fixed an issue where the elevator in Embars would not operate in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where the “Ghost Hammer” item hanging from the ceiling of the Skoffa Cave would not drop.

Fixed the appearance of a door in a specific location in Vitalon to display normally in First Berserker: Khazan.

Fixed an issue where the chandelier in the Great Temple would float in the air after being knocked down if you entered and returned from the Crevice.

Fixed an issue where you would be allowed to move to an unopened staircase upon moving to the Crevice after killing the Blade Phantom.

Fixed an issue where the boss's health gauge was displayed in a space where a boss fight was not in progress.

Fixed an issue where Trokka would get stuck outside the map in certain situations during the boss fight.

Fixed an issue where Elamein could not attack through barriers during the boss fight.

Fixed an issue where, even if Maluca's stamina gauge was depleted, Brutal Attack was not used, and Maluca attacked immediately during the boss fight.

Fixed an issue where throwing the “Concentrated Poison Aura” item at Hismar while it is in the air during the boss battle would cause it to fall and take damage.

Fixed an issue where running would be canceled immediately in certain situations while Khazan was running.

Fixed an issue where skills unlocked through equipment set effects would not activate in certain situations in First Berserker: Khazan.

Fixed an issue where, if maximum health was reduced when comparing equipment, the “Health” option would appear not to be applied.

Fixed an issue where you could obtain infinite gold and Lacrima by dismantling high-grade equipment and then crafting low-grade equipment.

Fixed an issue where the amount of stamina consumed per tick was affected by the “Dodge Stamina Cost Decrease” option effect in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where the charging speed increase effect of the “Overwhelm” and “Heavy Pressure” skills was not applied if the Greatsword skill “Indomitable” was not acquired.

Fixed an issue where, after acquiring the “Brutal Attack: Phantom” skill, the Phantom Form transformation effect is maintained and damage increases abnormally when the skill is activated in a specific situation.

Fixed an issue where you could not attack in Phantom Form until you recovered your stamina when you entered Phantom Form with all your stamina exhausted.

Fixed an issue where the item sorting function would not work when the focus (cursor) was on an item stored in the storage while using the storage.

Fixed an issue where if you purchase the “Coward’s Lantern” item multiple times, you cannot take the lantern out of the storage, and a new item notification keeps appearing.

Fixed an issue where you could not move to the Blade Nexus when moving to the Crevice after interacting with the Blade Nexus in front of the Blade Phantom in the online demo or after defeating the Blade Phantom in the main game.

Fixed an issue where the game could not be played if you chose to continue with the latest data without updating in the Physical Edition.

Fixed an issue where if the game is terminated or crashes during loading, it returns to the previous mission, and the number of clears accumulates, making it impossible to proceed with subsequent missions.

Fixed an issue where combat-related HUDs were not displayed properly on the screen.

Fixed an issue where lag occurred when slowly manipulating the camera with a controller.

Fixed an issue where settings could not be changed after the client was abnormally terminated on the PC. Also fixed an issue where the Xbox layout was displayed when using a PS DualSense controller on PC.

Fixed an issue where controller key inputs would occasionally not be recognized on the PS5.

Ad

Improvements in First Berserker: Khazan

Improved the frame drop issue that occurs during certain patterns of Rangkus during the boss fight.

Improved the issue of characters being pushed back when hit by certain attacks near Viper during the boss fight.

Improved so that you cannot climb rope bridge railings while running in certain missions

Increased the health of support characters in some missions.

Optimized some objects that cause frame drops during the main mission “Imperial Palace.”

Improved floating stones to move more naturally during the main mission “Imperial Palace.”

Improved to give a greater attack opportunity upon successfully attacking a specific pattern in Phase 2 of the final boss fight.

Improved the issue where cinematic cutscenes appear unnaturally when changing phases during the final boss fight.

Improved so that Phantom Form can still be activated while exhausted.

Improved the issue where the spear skill “Shadow Reversal” would restrain the target for an excessively long time.

Improved the duration of the staggered state upon destroying parts of the elite dragonkin Double-Edged Butcher enemy.

Lowered the difficulty of completing the Codex for the Pell Los Guardian Knight and Pell Los Trooper enemies.

Improved so that the damage taken by the Red-Eyed Boulder Bat enemy is not reduced, even when its outer shell is enhanced.

Improved the issue of some areas displaying in dark colors in the later stages of the game.

Improved the issue where the Ashen Wolf gear displayed abnormally in some cinematics.

Improved visual and sound effects for portals moving to the Crevice in First Berserker: Khazan.

Improved visual effects when executing elite enemies in some missions in First Berserker: Khazan.

Improved visual effects that appear during the buff of the spear skill “Moonlight Stance.”

Improved sound effects when hitting an enemy in the Frenzy state with a combo attack in First Berserker: Khazan.

Improved so that Soulstones can be designated as lock-on targets in First Berserker: Khazan.

Ad

For more articles about The First Berserker Khazan, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.