The Herta E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

The Herta’s banner has returned in Honkai Star Rail, which means you can now pull for her and her Light Cone. Since many players already have the character in their collections, they might try to get an upgrade by pulling for either her E1 or S1. As both can be acquired by spending a decent amount of Jades, fans might wonder which one they should go for.

You should get The Herta’s S1 (if you don’t have it already) in Honkai Star Rail to get the most value out of the character.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Focus on getting The Herta’s S1 over her E1 in Honkai Star Rail

Into the Unreachable Veil (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

As mentioned, you should pull for The Herta’s S1 (signature Light Cone) in Honkai Star Rail, as it is more valuable than her first Eidolon.

Into the Unreahable Veil grants a decent amount of CRIT Rate boost while also boosting this Genius Society member’s outgoing damage by 60% when she uses her Ultimate. Additionally, the item can regenerate a Skill Point when the unit consumes 140 Energy.

When you compare The Herta’s first Eidolon with her S1, the amount of damage both increase is quite identical. However, one key factor that makes her S1 far more potent than E1 is the ability to replenish a Skill Point with every Ultimate activation. Since the character needs 220 Energy to trigger her ultimate, she can get an extra SP every time she uses the said ability.

The Herta's E1 in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Additionally, the 60% damage boost is worthwhile, as it helps The Herta defeat several waves of enemies in an instant. This allows you to clear end-game activities like Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow without breaking a sweat.

Moreover, if you are thinking of getting The Herta’s Eidolons, we recommend getting the second one, as it's overpowered and can help you easily complete most end-game activities, Pure Fiction included.

