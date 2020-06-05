The Weeknd - Blinding Lights recreated in GTA 5 and the Internet loves it

A Youtuber recreated 'The Weeknd - Blinding Lights' in GTA 5, and it's just as perfect as it sounds.

GTA 5 & The Weeknd's fans dub it as 'the best of both worlds'.

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd recreated in GTA 5 (Image Credits: Nubell on Youtuber)

Having to remain in quarantine surely hasn't been easy for many of us. Fortunately, we've had a horde of things to keep us entertained in the meantime.

One such instance that stood out from the others is of this Youtuber, who goes by the alias 'GTA Gentleman'. The Youtuber took it upon himself to recreate The Weeknd's Blinding Lights in the online 'free-roam' multiplayer GTA 5 - The world's second best selling game and the internet is loving it!

WATCH: Youtuber creates The Weeknd's Blinding Lights in GTA 5

The comments section brimmed with appreciations for the YouTuber. While some acknowledged his attention to details in the video, others went as far as suggesting that the video would be a perfect fit for the "GTA 6" trailer.

Fans went as far as suggesting the video as a perfect fit for the GTA 6 trailer

The GTA 5 music video, inspired by The Weekend, recieved a ton of appreciation online.

Although GTA 5 was released over six years ago, the game has still managed to retain a lot of fanbase. Interestingly enough, GTA 5 was made availalbe for free at the Epic Games store as a 'Limited time offer'. Players who downloaded the game were allowed to keep it as theirs forever, at no extra charge.

Many argue that the GTA franchise has always had a monopoly on its genre causing other developers to 'not bother' creating a competition for it.

A reddit user u/AtomicHurdle simplified the 'GTA Monopoly' debate; explaining his argument, he said.

Not only do these developers have to go up against Rockstar Games who (despite all of the shark card controversy) have a massive reputation in gaming and are loved by millions. They then have to create a world as: deep, varied, detailed etc. Then they have to be able to update it regularly with lots of new content.

So in short, yes. There are no other games of this type as far as I know.

GTA 5 still pulls in thousands of viewers on platforms like Twitch and Youtube, giving credit to the fact that the game is still far from dead despite being almost seven years old, and in a market with fierce competition.