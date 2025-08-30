Time until Cerydra releases in Honkai Star Rail

Cerydra will become playable on September 2, 2025, alongside the second half of Honkai Star Rail version 3.5. This can catch some Trailblazers off guard, as the gacha banners usually reset on a Wednesday. Apart from Cerydra, players will be able to pull Silver Wolf, a member of the Stellaron Hunters.

In this article, we will take a look at the time players across different regions have left until Cerydra releases in Honkai Star Rail version 3.5.

How much time is left until Cerydra debuts in Honkai Star Rail version 3.5?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Character Preview | Cerydra Hey, Trailblazers! Today, we bring you the character preview for Cerydra (Harmony: Wind)! Learn More: #HonkaiStarRail

The second phase of every patch does not go live in every region simultaneously. Even though Cerydra’s release date is the same for all regions, the time is not.

Hence, players might have a hard time tracking Cerydra’s release time in their region. To help them out, we have listed when this Harmony unit will be released in all the major regions, alongside a countdown to track how long they have to wait.

American server

Following the usual banner release time, Cerydra will debut on September 2, 2025, at 12:00 pm (UTC-5) in the American servers. Players in the region can take a look at the following countdown to see how much time is left until they can pull for Cerydra:

European server

Players in the European server will be able to access the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 second phase content alongside Cerydra on September 2, 2025, at 12:00 pm (UTC+1). They can track Cerydra’s release using the following countdown:

Asian server

Asian players can roll for Cerydra on September 2, 2025, at 12:00 pm (UTC+8). Here is a countdown Trailblazers can use to track the Harmony character’s release in the HoYoverse title:

When any of the above displayed countdowns expires, players from that respective region can log into this turn-based gacha title to roll for Cerydra and access the content released alongside the second half of version 3.5.

