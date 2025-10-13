Time until Dan Heng Permansor Terrae releases in Honkai Star Rail

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s release in Honkai Star Rail is on the horizon. Although this Preservation character will become available in all the major regions at different times, the date is the same: October 15, 2025. Hence, players residing in different regions might want to know when Dan Heng’s new form will be released.

For those curious, this article lists how much time players from every major region have left until Dan Heng Permansor Terrae releases in Honkai Star Rail.

Exploring the time players have to wait until Dan Heng Permansor Terrae releases in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Character Preview | Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae Hello, Trailblazer! Today, we have the character preview for Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae (Preservation: Physical)! Learn More: #HonkaiStarRail

As mentioned earlier, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will be released in all regions on October 15, 2025. However, the timing will be different for each of them. Due to that reason, players might have a hard time tracking how much time they have left until this Preservation character debuts.

As such, we have listed Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s debut date and time, alongside a countdown for every major region:

Asia

Trailblazers playing Honkai Star Rail in the Asian server will be able to access Permansor Terrae first. The character will be released on October 15, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8). Here’s a timer that tracks this Preservation unit’s debut:

Europe

The server where Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will become available after Asia is Europe. While the date is the same as the abovementioned server, the time is not. Permansor Terrae will debut on October 15, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+1). The following countdown tracks the time:

America

Honkai Star Rail players from USA will get Dan Heng Permansor Terrae on October 15, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC-5). If your HSR account is in this region, you can use the following countdown to track this Preservation unit's release:

Besides the character, players will also be able to access all the events and content scheduled to be released with the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.6.

