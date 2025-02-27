Time until Furina - Wriothesley banners release in Genshin Impact 5.4

The much-awaited second phase of the Genshin Impact 5.4 update will bring in the rerun banners of Wriothesley and the Hydro Archon, Furina. This phase is scheduled to roll out on March 4, 2025, and will remain active until March 25, 2025. In addition to these 5-star characters and their signature weapons, players can look forward to a lineup of 4-star characters accompanying them.

This article will go over the release date and time of phase two of Genshin Impact 5.4 for various regions, along with a countdown for each one of them.

When does Phase 2 of Genshin Impact 5.4 go live for all servers?

As mentioned above, phase two of Genshin Impact 5.4 will release on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm. However, like all other second phases in Genshin Impact, phase two of version 5.4 will follow the usual staggered schedule across different servers. Hence, this phase will release at different times on all three servers according to their respective time zones.

Below you can find the exact time for the release of Wriothesley and Furina's rerun banners in phase two of Genshin Impact 5.4 for all three servers:

Asia server

Phase two will first arrive on the Asia server on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+8). You can find a universal countdown below indicating the time left until it is released on the Asian server:

Europe server

After the Asia server, phase two will arrive on the Europe server on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+1). Below is a countdown reflecting the time left until Furina and Wriothesley's rerun banners are released on the EU server:

America server

Lastly, the American servers will see the launch of phase two of Genshin Impact version 5.4 on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC-5). You can find a countdown below reflecting the same:

