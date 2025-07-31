Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream

By Argha Halder
Published Jul 31, 2025 14:10 GMT
Time left until the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream commences (Image via HoYoverse)
Time left until the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream commences (Image via HoYoverse)

The schedule for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program livestream is quite different than usual. It will air on August 2, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Although players from every region can tune into the stream simultaneously, the commencement time won't be the same due to timezone differences.

Ad

This article takes a look at how much time players have left until the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 live broadcast commences.

Exploring the time players have left until the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

As mentioned, the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program stream “Before Their Deaths” will premiere on August 2, 2025, at 19:30 (UTC+8)/11:00 UTC. Similar to the previous broadcast, the upcoming one will begin at a different time in every region. So, some might wonder when the stream will commence in their region.

To ensure Trailblazers know exactly when the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 livestream begins, the following section features a universal countdown. When it expires, the players can tune into the official HSR channels to watch it:

Ad
Ad

The section below features the exact time when the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 livestream “Before Their Deaths” will commence in every major region:

Asia

Date and TimeTimezone
August 2, 2025, at 5:00 PMIndian Standard Time (UTC+5:30)
August 2, 2025, at 7:30 PMChina Standard Time (UTC+8)
August 2, 2025, at 7:30 PMPhilippine Standard Time (UTC+8)
August 2, 2025, at 8:30 PMJapanese Standard Time (UTC+9)
Ad

Europe

Date and TimeTimezone
August 2, 2025, at 12:30 PMWestern European Summer Time (UTC+1)
August 2, 2025, at 1:30 PMCentral European Summer Time (UTC+2)
August 2, 2025, at 2:30 PMEastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)
Ad

America

Date and TimeTimezone
August 2, 2025, at 4:30 AMPacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)
August 2, 2025, at 5:30 AMMountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)
August 2, 2025, at 6:30 AMCentral Daylight Time (UTC-5)
August 2, 2025, at 7:30 AMEastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
Ad

Just before or around the time when the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 special program commences, Trailblazers need to go to the official HSR Twitch and YouTube channels to watch it. Since both platforms will showcase the same content, Trailblazers can watch it anywhere they like.

Besides the usual content announcement, the developers will give away three codes as freebies. Viewers can redeem these three codes to acquire Stellar Jades, and various in-game materials.

Ad
  • 5 x Traveler’s Guide
  • 4 x Refined Aether
  • 50,000 x Credits
  • 300 x Stellar Jades

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, make sure to take a look at the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications