Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream

The schedule for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program livestream is quite different than usual. It will air on August 2, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Although players from every region can tune into the stream simultaneously, the commencement time won't be the same due to timezone differences.This article takes a look at how much time players have left until the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 live broadcast commences.Exploring the time players have left until the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special programAs mentioned, the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 special program stream "Before Their Deaths" will premiere on August 2, 2025, at 19:30 (UTC+8)/11:00 UTC. Similar to the previous broadcast, the upcoming one will begin at a different time in every region. So, some might wonder when the stream will commence in their region.To ensure Trailblazers know exactly when the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 livestream begins, the following section features a universal countdown. When it expires, the players can tune into the official HSR channels to watch it:The section below features the exact time when the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 livestream "Before Their Deaths" will commence in every major region:AsiaDate and TimeTimezoneAugust 2, 2025, at 5:00 PMIndian Standard Time (UTC+5:30)August 2, 2025, at 7:30 PMChina Standard Time (UTC+8)August 2, 2025, at 7:30 PMPhilippine Standard Time (UTC+8)August 2, 2025, at 8:30 PMJapanese Standard Time (UTC+9)EuropeDate and TimeTimezoneAugust 2, 2025, at 12:30 PMWestern European Summer Time (UTC+1)August 2, 2025, at 1:30 PMCentral European Summer Time (UTC+2)August 2, 2025, at 2:30 PMEastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)AmericaDate and TimeTimezoneAugust 2, 2025, at 4:30 AMPacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)August 2, 2025, at 5:30 AMMountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)August 2, 2025, at 6:30 AMCentral Daylight Time (UTC-5)August 2, 2025, at 7:30 AMEastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)Just before or around the time when the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 special program commences, Trailblazers need to go to the official HSR Twitch and YouTube channels to watch it. Since both platforms will showcase the same content, Trailblazers can watch it anywhere they like.Besides the usual content announcement, the developers will give away three codes as freebies. Viewers can redeem these three codes to acquire Stellar Jades, and various in-game materials.5 x Traveler's Guide4 x Refined Aether50,000 x Credits300 x Stellar Jades