Time until Hysilens releases in Honkai Star Rail

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 11, 2025 12:17 GMT
Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Hysilens, the new Nihility character, will become playable alongside the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 patch. She excels in the DoT playstyle; hence, many players who are fond of it will likely pull for the character. Because of that, Trailblazers might wonder when the character will debut and in the limited-time banner in Honkai Star Rail.

For those curious, this article tracks how much time is left until Hysilens makes her debut in Honkai Star Rail version 3.5.

Time left until Hysilens debuts in Honkai Star Rail explored

According to the developers, Hysilens will debut in Honkai Star Rail on August 13, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), alongside the version 3.5 update. The update will be released right after the customary five-hour maintenance break. Due to timezone differences, the update timings will vary with the region.

To help players track the time left until Hysilens debuts in HSR, we've attached a global countdown below:

Besides that, those who want to know the exact time when Hysilens will be featured in the limited-time banner in HSR on their respective servers can check out the following section:

Asia

TimezoneDate and Time
India Standard Time (IST)
August 13, 2025, at 8:30 am
China Standard Time (CST)
August 13, 2025, at 11 am
Philippine Standard Time (PHT)
August 13, 2025, at 11 am
Japanese Standard Time (JST)
August 13, 2025, at 12 pm
Korea Standard Time (KST)
August 13, 2025, at 12 pm
Europe

TimezoneDate and Time
Western European Summer Time (WEST)
August 13, 2025, at 4 am
Central European Summer Time (CEST)
August 13, 2025, at 5 am
Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)
August 13, 2025, at 6 am
America

TimezoneDate and Time
Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)
August 12, 2025, at 8 pm
Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)
August 12, 2025, at 9 pm
Central Daylight Time (CDT)
August 12, 2025, at 10 pm
Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
August 12, 2025, at 11 pm
Alongside version 3.5 and Hysilens’s limited-time banner, Trailblazers will get access to Kafka’s banner. Their signature weapons will also be available in their respective gacha banners. Furthermore, the developers will introduce a new story mission that players can complete immediately after the update goes live.

Honkai Star Rail Hysilens banner details, explored

Hysilens&#039; banner details (Image via HoYoverse)
Hysilens' banner details (Image via HoYoverse)

When Hysislens debuts, she will be accompanied by a rerun character in HSR. The following section details every unit that will be available alongside the newest Nihility unit.

  • Hysilens - 5-star - Nihility Path, Physical
  • Kafka - 5-star - Nihility Path, Lightning
  • Hook - 4-star - Destruction Path, Fire
  • Asta - 4-star - Harmony Path, Fire
  • Arlan - 4-star - Destruction Path, Lightning

The following signature weapons will also be available while Hysilens’s banner is active:

  • Why Does the Ocean Sing (Hysilens’s signature weapon)
  • Patience Is All You Need (Kafka’s signature weapon)

Quick Links

