Time until Hysilens releases in Honkai Star Rail

Hysilens, the new Nihility character, will become playable alongside the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 patch. She excels in the DoT playstyle; hence, many players who are fond of it will likely pull for the character. Because of that, Trailblazers might wonder when the character will debut and in the limited-time banner in Honkai Star Rail.For those curious, this article tracks how much time is left until Hysilens makes her debut in Honkai Star Rail version 3.5.Time left until Hysilens debuts in Honkai Star Rail exploredAccording to the developers, Hysilens will debut in Honkai Star Rail on August 13, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), alongside the version 3.5 update. The update will be released right after the customary five-hour maintenance break. Due to timezone differences, the update timings will vary with the region.To help players track the time left until Hysilens debuts in HSR, we've attached a global countdown below:Besides that, those who want to know the exact time when Hysilens will be featured in the limited-time banner in HSR on their respective servers can check out the following section:AsiaTimezoneDate and TimeIndia Standard Time (IST)August 13, 2025, at 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST)August 13, 2025, at 11 amPhilippine Standard Time (PHT)August 13, 2025, at 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST)August 13, 2025, at 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST)August 13, 2025, at 12 pmEuropeTimezoneDate and TimeWestern European Summer Time (WEST)August 13, 2025, at 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST)August 13, 2025, at 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST)August 13, 2025, at 6 amAmericaTimezoneDate and TimePacific Daylight Time (PDT)August 12, 2025, at 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT)August 12, 2025, at 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT)August 12, 2025, at 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT)August 12, 2025, at 11 pmAlongside version 3.5 and Hysilens's limited-time banner, Trailblazers will get access to Kafka's banner. Their signature weapons will also be available in their respective gacha banners. Furthermore, the developers will introduce a new story mission that players can complete immediately after the update goes live.Honkai Star Rail Hysilens banner details, exploredHysilens' banner details (Image via HoYoverse)When Hysislens debuts, she will be accompanied by a rerun character in HSR. The following section details every unit that will be available alongside the newest Nihility unit.Hysilens - 5-star - Nihility Path, PhysicalKafka - 5-star - Nihility Path, LightningHook - 4-star - Destruction Path, FireAsta - 4-star - Harmony Path, FireArlan - 4-star - Destruction Path, LightningThe following signature weapons will also be available while Hysilens's banner is active:Why Does the Ocean Sing (Hysilens's signature weapon)Patience Is All You Need (Kafka's signature weapon)