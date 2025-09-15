Time until Iuno's release in Wuthering Waves 2.6

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Sep 15, 2025 06:51 GMT
Iuno
Time until Iuno releases (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has revealed the date of Iuno's release in Wuthering Waves. The Priestess from Septimont will soon appear as part of the limited banners, alongside her weapon, on September 17, 2025. This will mark the start of Phase 2 of Wuthering Waves' 2.6 update, and besides Iuno, you will also get Ciccona and her weapon banners for a limited time.

Let's take a look at the time until Iuno's release in Wuthering Waves 2.6.

Time and countdown until Iuno's release in Wuthering Waves 2.6

Iuno will be released on September 17, 2025, at 10 AM server time for all regions in Wuthering Waves. However, each server follows a different time zone, so the exact time will be different.

Below you can find the countdowns until Iuno is released in Wuthering Waves.

Asia and SEA servers

Here is a countdown till Iuno releases for the Asian servers of Wuthering Waves.

European servers

Below you can find the countdown until Iuno's release in Wuthering Waves' European servers.

American Servers

Here is the countdown till Iuno's release in the American servers of Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves 2.6 Phase 2 banners

The following characters will be featured in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update's second half.

  • Iuno (Aero - Gauntlet)
  • Ciaccona (Aero - Pistols)
  • Aalto (Aero - Pistols)
  • Baizhi (Glacio - Rectifier)
  • Taoqi (Havoc - Broadblade)

Besides Iuno, Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves will also get her rerun banner during the second half of the update. Aalto, Taoqi, and Baizhi will be featured as the 4-stars in both banners.

Both Iuno and Ciaccona will receive rate-up banners, alongside their signature 5-star weapons. Here are the details for the weapons that will become available in the second half of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update.

  • Moongazer's Sigil (5-star Gauntlet)
  • Woodland Aria (5-star Pistols)
  • Celestial Spirit (4-star Gauntlet)
  • Relativistic Jet (4-star Pistol)
  • Fusion Accretion (4-star Rectifier)

That concludes everything you need to learn about Iuno's release in Wuthering Waves. Check out more guides related to version 2.6 and future updates of the game:

