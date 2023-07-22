5 times xQc's hot takes landed him in hot water

Since signing his non-exclusive deal with Kick, Felix "xQc" has transcended what it means to be a streamer, content creator, and entertainer. The OG Juicer has been Twitch's top dog within the English-speaking realm for the past few years, establishing himself as 'the' streamer to beat. The French-Canadian's panache, captivating charm, exceptional gaming skills, and unwavering dedication to providing daily entertainment for his audience have helped him come a long way since his debut as a full-time streamer in 2018.

At the time of writing, Felix is the fifth most followed streamer on Twitch with over 11.9 million followers to go with his 461K odd followers on Kick, a testament to the appeal of his quirky humor and unpredictable over-the-top on-stream antics.

Over the course of his career, the former Overwatch League pro's fiery personality and unfiltered commentary have undoubtedly contributed to his meteoric rise in the streaming world. However, with great fame comes increased scrutiny, and Felix's unapologetically candid nature has occasionally led him into turbulent waters. This article will delve into five instances where xQc's controversial opinions landed him in hot water, facing the ire of his viewers and colleagues alike.

"HasanAbi is a B-tier streamer," and four other times xQc's made waves with his contentious statements

1) "Protect queen Poki at all costs"

One of the earliest controversies to rock the live-streaming industry in 2023 featured some intense online drama as Imane "Pokimane" made a few remarks after the xQc signed a $100 million contract with Kick. Pokimane stated that Felix's decision to join the Stakes.com-backed website is something she could never agree with as it goes against her morals. Pokimane then proceeded to make another statement regarding Kick utilizing Amazon's web services which prompted xQc and Pokimane to butt heads.

However, it did not stop there as HasanAbi also got involved in the drama by giving his two cents on Felix's decision to join Kick, stating the primary reason as being motivated by money. Felix only saw these statements from Hasan as an attempt to cover up for Pokimane's misinformed statements.

2) OTK's hostility

In June 2022, Twitch was embroiled in a major drama when British Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" was banned from the purple platform for the third time. During his daily Just Chatting stream segment, Felix was scrolling the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit when he came across a clip of Matthew "Mizkif" discussing Drimitri's ban.

Though xQc initially tried to keep his bearings by not divulging his thoughts on Mizkif's "weird" take, after a while, a relatively annoyed Felix called out the entire Austin, Texas crew with a candid statement. The crew, in this case, refers to the media group One True King, which includes Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand, and Emiru, among others, all of whom Felix deemed to be "extremely f***ing hostile and overtly competitive" for no good reason.

3) The infamous Tier list

The next entry also features a rather tumultuous event that transpired during the summer of June 2022. xQc, like all other streamers at the moment, was obsessed with tier lists, and during one of his live streams, the Juicer decided to make a tier list featuring streamers that would range from S-D. While it did not seem harmful then, Felix placed HasanAbi in the B tier, stating he perceives him as less versatile than others on the list, as Hasan does not play many games.

However, as expected, Hasan expressed strong discontent with his ranking. Taking to his alternate Twitter account, the political commentator responded sharply to xQc's judgment before setting his account to private. According to Hasan, the ranking was more personal than it may seem to viewers, citing his own takes on gambling streams as the reason behind the less-than-stellar placement.

This led to a back-and-forth in which both streamers refused to back down while addressing each other during their respective live streams, which eventually saw Hasan and Felix call a truce.

4) xQc reacts to Faze Clan sign Grace Van Dien

The penultimate entry on this list features Faze Clan's decision to add former actor-turned-streamer Grace Van Dien to their roster. Given Faze Clan's sh*t show of a year, many individuals, including a co-owner of the org, criticized the signing, suggesting that Grace's selection was primarily based on her acting background rather than her prowess as a streamer.

During his live stream, xQc criticized the decision to sign for the sake of diversity instead of actual merit. Stating that esports does not need female players, Felix said,

"We need more women into Esports' and 'We need more women into this.' No, we don't. We need skilled players who genuinely deserve a spot, and if that person happens to be a girl, then f**k it, absolutely."

This, however, did not sit well with a majority of female gamers and viewers, while many of xQc's viewers agreed with him that only deserving content creators should get the option of being signed.

5) Steph Curries hole-in-one

On July 17, 2023, xQc gave his most recent "hot take" during his staple Just Chatting segment from his daily stream. While looking for content to react to start off the broadcast, Felix decided to explore TikTok, where he saw a clip of GSW's PG Steph Curry scoring a hole-in-one while playing the American Century Championship celebrity tournament.

While watching Chef ace the 152-yard shot in one attempt, xQc questioned whether the hole-in-one was genuinely "good" and reiterated how a hole-in-one in golf is primarily the result of "pure luck." Describing it as a "simple concept," the Twitch star asserted that numerous variables could influence a golf ball's trajectory, making a hole-in-one a rare and chance event.

By sharing his perspective on the matter, he sparked conversations about the role of luck versus skill in achieving extraordinary feats. Some fans argue it's the same as chalking off Shroud's shots to be lucky rather than appreciating his aim.