Top 10 guns in Warzone Season 5 with lowest recoil

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5, the battle royale's last season, features every weapon a player can imagine.

From snipers to shotguns, there are plenty of unique choices to load up with on Caldera. However, not all of them come with laser beam accuracy and the ability to track opponents as they zip across the map.

Attachments are nice, but what's even better is starting with a firearm that can get the job done. A handful of guns come with little to no recoil straight out of the box and are dangerous.

Warzone Season 5: Ten guns with hardly any recoil

10) Automaton

A look at the Automaton (Image via Activision)

The Automaton has been a part of the Warzone meta for many seasons. Many thought Season 5 would see its demise, but it remains one of the best options in the Assault Rifle category.

Granted, the weapon was too accurate in its previous state, so the developers had to hit it with a nerf. It doesn't seem like that has affected its recoil control all that much, and players still pick up eliminations with it.

9) OTs 9

A look at the OTs 9 (Image via Activision)

Users will be hard-pressed to find a gun with lesser recoil than the OTs 9 in Warzone Season 5. However, it doesn't make it to the top of the list for several other reasons.

It is potent and easy to control, but even with the best loadout, this weapon's magazine sizes are minuscule. It is just enough to take down a single enemy, and that's it.

8) Bren

A look at the Bren (Image via Activision)

Light machine guns aren't a fan-favorite category, but it's tough to argue that there's anything more fun than mowing down an entire squad with a cracked-out LMG.

Well, the Bren can be that cracked-out LMG. It has excellent damage range and minimal recoil for such a beefy weapon. It is a gun that looks very deceiving and can see gamers rack up elimination after elimination.

7) Cooper Carbine

A look at the Cooper Carbine (Image via Activision)

The Cooper Carbine is a very versatile AR in Warzone. It can be used as a pseudo-sniper rifle or be cut back to work up close like an SMG. No matter its role, it has very controllable recoil.

It doesn't do the greatest damage out of the best, but it is an accurate beast. Players who want a weapon that will land its shots every time will want to pick this one up.

6) KG M40

A look at the KG M40 (Image via Activision)

The KG M40 was perhaps the most popular weapon in Season 4. It took over the NZ-41's throne and was able to drop users from a variety of distances.

Raven Software considered it too powerful, though. The gun received a damage nerf followed by a slight recoil nerf.

That wasn't enough to make it useless, but the KG M40 doesn't have the same feel it did a season ago. Still, it is just one attachment away from having zero recoil at all once more.

5) XM4

A look at the XM4 (Image via Activision)

Warzone gamers often flock to reliable weapons, which is what creates the meta in each season. There hasn't been a gun more reliable than the XM4 Assault Rifle in this current era of COD.

The Cold War firearm is the best weapon that does a little bit of everything. It has very low recoil, good range, high mobility, and does enough damage to net the user plenty of kills.

4) STG44

A look at the STG44 (Image via Activision)

Many are calling this the best weapon in the Warzone meta. However, it doesn't come with the best recoil, and it takes quite a few attachments for the STG44 to be the top-tier weapon everyone claims it to be.

Players can expect a solid time-to-kill and minimal recoil with this assault rifle. If it receives any buff during Warzone Season 5, expect it to jump right to the top of the list.

3) MG 82

A look at the MG 82 (Image via Activision)

Warzone users love weapons that come out of nowhere and steal the spotlight. The MG 84 did just that with its insanely low recoil and massive fire rate due to being a light machine gun.

All it takes to win with this firearm is to mount it, face the direction of the enemy, and fire away until the elimination notification pops up. It is an excellent weapon currently and may be on the receiving end of a nerf if more gamers discover it.

2) PPSh-41

A look at the PPSh-41 (Image via Activision)

The start of Warzone Season 5 saw lots of balancing take place. Many submachine guns took significant hits to their mobility and accuracy, with the PPSh-41 benefiting from those changes.

It has hefty magazines, low recoil, and a fire rate that will decimate anybody at close range. This is the perfect weapon to use as a secondary choice when a run-and-gun tactic is needed.

1) Grau 5.56

A look at the Grau 5.56 (Image via Activision)

The aforementioned balance changes weren't just for submachine guns. Many weapons were tweaked, with some of them being much better off afterward.

The Grau is an Assault Rifle that skyrocketed in popularity, again, after the update. It received a buff to its damage output and range.

Add in its already exceptional recoil control, and the Grau became the best weapon to use in Warzone Season 5. AR users are having a field day with it.

